Huddersfield Town have not lost a league fixture against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park since January, 1988.

The Terriers have a 29-year unbeaten league record away from home against Crystal Palace, with the Eagles managing only one cup win at home in that period - in January, 1990.

Town have taken on the Eagles 12 times in league competitions since the 2-1 defeat at Selhurst Park, losing just once - in August, 2000 - the season Town were relegated from Division 1.

Of those 12 encounters, the team played six at the home of Palace.

All of those matches ended in draws, with a brace of 0-0s, 1-1s and 2-2s.

At home, their record is slightly more interesting over the same period, with Town earning one draw, one loss and four wins - including a 7-1 hiding of Palace back in 1999.

The last time Town took on the Eagles on the opening day of the season, the Terriers drew 2-2 with Simon Trevitt and Duncan Shearer getting on the scoresheet.

But that was a rare point for Town in the 1987/88 season, as the Terriers went on to win just six games in Division 2, finishing 19 points adrift of safety and suffering the heaviest defeat in the club's history - 10-1 against Manchester City.