Slovenian defender Jon Gorenc Stankovic was delighted to get his first league start for Huddersfield Town despite being on the losing side against Cardiff last week.

The 20-year-old joined Town over the summer from Borussia Dortmund II where he played under head coach David Wagner.

The Slovenia U21 international was handed his first start in English football in the League Cup defeat to Shrewsbury, but has had to wait four months for a starting berth in the Championship.

"I'm really happy to get a start, unfortunately we lost the game but I think I did well," said Stankovic.

"It was my first game after four months and I think I did well but of course at the end everything is about the team.

"Unfortunately we lost and the next game is on Monday and we will try to do our best and win the game."

Since the League Cup match, Stankovic has played just a handful of minutes for Town's first team - coming on as a late substitute against Rotherham - and has had to be content with more starts in the Under 23's side.

But the youngster knew his chance in the first team would come.

He added: "It was not so hard [to wait] but I knew one day the opportunity would come and I have to use it.

"I trained every day hard as I can and I said to myself every day that the opportunity will come and when that opportunity comes I must be ready.