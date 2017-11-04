Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jonathan Hogg has told how he feared the worst after he fractured his neck playing against Bristol City in March.

He described the aftermath of the collision with team-mate Mark Hudson which left him lying on the pitch unable to move for almost 15 minutes.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of today's match against West Bromwich Albion, he said: "It was certainly a scary moment for me. I've never felt anything like that.

"I didn't know what was going on but I'm so thankful I'm out there today.

"I feared the worst when it first happened and the scan said it was a fracture. I had to dig a bit deeper.

"I played in some big matches towards the end of last season including the semi final and the final at Wembley which was massive - I was very lucky to be out there on that occasion.

"I'm really glad and happy that nothing too serious came out of it."

Hogg was full of praise for fellow midfielder Aaron Mooy, saying he didn't mind Mooy being in the spotlight.

He said: "I'd rather be on the back burner out of the way!

"Aaron is a special talent for us and it's vital we keep him. I think we bring the best out of each other.

"He is a hard worker and his quality shines through. He's someone we need all over the pitch."

But he said head coach David Wagner knows how to get the best out of all his players.

He said: "He never leaves any stone unturned.

"He doesnt take anything less than 100%. If you're doing great he will let you know but if you're not he will let you know about that too!

"He's straightforward and direct - he's a fantastic manager and one we and the fans need to be proud of."

He said the team had learned from the Tottenham and Liverpool defeats, saying: "At Tottenham we tried to go man for man which didn't work.

"Against Liverpool we defended fantastically for the first 55 minutes. We stuck to the game plan and it worked - we kept them away from the goal.

"We have been talking about the mistakes that catch us at this level. We need to learn fast.

"My main aim is to stay in the Premier League this year. It's down to those lads in the dressing room, the boss, and the fans to stick behind us and make sure we put in 100% on the pitch.

"We can surprise teams - we can surprise everyone out there. People write us off so often but we show them what we're all about."