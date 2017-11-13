Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rory Benson and Blake Welton look back at all the latest news coming out of Huddersfield Town, focusing this week on Town's international men in action across the world.

The pair also discuss the number 10 role - a constant point of debate for Town fans - as well as the festive fixtures and the amount of travelling Town will have to undertake - especially Australia international midfielder Aaron Mooy.

LISTEN: Episode 25 of 'Ooh To Be A...' our Huddersfield Town Podcast

subscribe via iTunes or Audioboom

The next episode will be released on Thursday, with Rory Benson being joined by Mel Booth and Town fan Gavin Castle to preview the Bournemouth clash at the weekend.