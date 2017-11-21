Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rory Benson is joined by 16-year-old Ben Hall of Terriers TV to discuss Town 4-0 defeat at AFC Bournemouth at the weekend.

The pair discuss the refereeing decisions and the Town performance, before turning their attentions to Hall's time as a Town fan and how promotion has changed his matchday experience.

Also, with the BBC's Price of Football released last week, they chat about how affordable it is to be a young fan supporting a now-Premier League side.

Be sure to follow the podcast on Twitter , subscribe via iTunes or Audioboom so you never miss an episode, and send us feedback and questions to our email address, Podcast@Examiner.com

The next episode will be released on Thursday, where we will have another special episode featuring Manchester City fan Pete Barrow and a Town fan to debate and discuss the Sunday clash between the blue side of Manchester and the Terriers.