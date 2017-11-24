Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rory Benson is joined by Mel Booth and Pete Barrow as the trio look ahead to Huddersfield Town's weekend clash with Manchester City.

The Terriers host the Premier League leaders at the John Smith's Stadium and will be looking to end the Sky Blues' 17-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

The three journalists debate the match, look back to some memorable meetings between the two and offer their predictions for the cross-Pennine clash.

LISTEN: Episode 28 of 'Ooh To Be A...' our Huddersfield Town podcast

The next episode will be released on Thursday, where we will pick the bones out of the weekend match and preview the Arsenal clash on Wednesday night.

But for now, enjoy this week's episode...