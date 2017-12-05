Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rory Benson is joined by Mel Booth as the pair reflect on Town's three losses to Manchester City, Arsenal and Everton.

Also discussed is Town's poor form away from home, the Terriers' struggle to score and this weekend's clash with Brighton.

The next episode will be released on Monday, with Rory Benson and his guests discussing the outcome of the Brighton match and looking ahead to the Tuesday night test against Chelsea.

But for now, enjoy this week's episode...