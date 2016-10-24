A general view of the turnstiles at Craven Cottage

Huddersfield Town fans should avoid parts of the Underground when they head to London to watch their side face Fulham this weekend.

The District Line is part-closed for planned works on both Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 of October.

The line is closed between High Street Kensington and Edgware Road and between Earl's Court and Kensington Olympia.

Although the latter closure is unlikely to affect Town fans traveling to Craven Cottage, the closure between High Street Kensington and Edgware Road may.

Putney Bridge Tube Station

Fans arriving into King's Cross should avoid the Circle and District Lines and should instead board a southbound Piccadilly Line train at King's Cross St Pancras Underground station.

The tube will take them past the closures to Earl's Court where fans should then switch on to the District Line.

Putney Bridge - the closest underground station to Craven Cottage - is four stops southbound of Earl's Court.

From there it's a fifteen minute walk along the north bank of the Thames to Fulham's ground - keep the river on your left and you should get straight there.