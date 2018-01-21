Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were beaten by relegation rivals Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium yesterday, with manager Paul Lambert taking the victory in his first match in charge of the Potters.

Joe Allen opened the scoring eight minutes into the second half with a neat finish at the back post after some good work by the lively Maxim Choupo-Moting down the left wing.

And the match was settled by Mame Diouf with 20 minutes to go, with the Senegalese striker finishing a quick counter-attacking move with a right-footed finish into the bottom corner of Jonas Lossl's net.

Just less than 30,000 fans were packed into the bet365 Stadium on Saturday, with the visitors well supported by their 3,100 travelling fans.

If you were among the Town faithful in the Potteries, you may have been snapped by our photographer.

Flick through the gallery above to see if you were pictured in the crowd yesterday.