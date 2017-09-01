The video will start in 8 Cancel

England take on Malta in Attard tonight with the Three Lions edging ever closer to qualification to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

With four matches remaining, England are two points above Slovakia and three above Slovenia in the race for top spot.

Only the group winner will book automatic qualification to the World Cup next year, with the eight (of nine) best second-placed teams heading into a play-off round.

England can book their spot at the tournament should they beat Malta and Slovakia on September 4 and Slovakia and Slovenia draw tonight.

But who should Gareth Southgate start tonight against a Malta side already eliminated from the competition with no points?

The England boss has already confirmed Joe Hart will remain in goal, but would you make any changes to the side that drew with Scotland last time out?

Have your say with our team selector below.