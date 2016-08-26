Manchester United drawn against Robin Van Persie's Fenerbahce in Europa League

Manchester United will face a reunion with Robin Van Persie in the Europa League as the Red Devils were drawn in the same group as Fenerbahce.

The Dutch striker left United in 2015 after three years at Old Trafford for a fee reported to be in the region of £4m.

Jose Mourinho's side will also play Feyenoord and Zorya Luhansk in Group A.

Southampton - the only other Premier League side left in the competition - will face inter Milan, Sparta Prague and Hapoel Beer Sheva in the group stages.

Dundalk FC coach Stephen Kenny

League of Ireland side Dundalk are up against Zenit St Petersburg, AZ Alkmaar and Maccabi Tel-Aviv in Group D.

The group stage matches will take place on September 15 and 29, October 20, November 3 and 24, and December 8.

Full draw:

Group A: Man Utd , Fenerbahce, Feyenoord, Zorya Luhansk

Group B: Olympiacos, Apoel Nicosia, Young Boys, Astana

Group C: Anderlecht, St Etienne, Mainz, Qabala

Group D: Zenit St Petersburg, AZ Alkmaar, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Dundalk

Group E: Plzen, Roma, Austria Vienna, FC Astra Giurgiu

Group F: Athletic Bilbao, Genk, Rapid Vienna, Sassuolo

Group G: Ajax, Standard Liege, Celta Vigo, Panathinaikos

Group H: Shakhtar Donetsk, Braga, Gent, Konyaspor

Group I: Schalke 04, FC Red Bull Salzburg, Krasnodar, Nice

Group J: Fiorentina, PAOK Salonika, Liberec, Qarabag

Group K: Inter Milan, Sparta Prague, Southampton , Hapoel Beer Sheva

Group L: Villarreal, Steaua Bucharest, FC Zurich, Osmanlispor