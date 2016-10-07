AFC Emley up to seventh after impressive home win over Rossington Main

AFC Emley's Jordan Coduri was on the scoresheet in the midweek clash against Rossington Main.

AFC Emley are up to seventh in the Toolstation Northern Counties East League First Division after a 4-0 home win over Rossington Main.

Now they will seek a sixth win in eight league games when they host Yorkshire Amateur on Saturday.

Darren Hepworth’s side turned up the heat in the second half against Rossington at the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground.

Tom Brennan, Jordan Coduri, Kieran Ryan and Doran Jordan all scored after the break.

AFC Emley bounced back well after losing 3-2 away to Campion at the weekend.

Ashley Flynn, Coduri and Ryan all looked bright in the first half but struggled to find a way past impressive Rossington keeper Ryan Musselwhite.

The visitors were restricted to rare opportunities courtesy of a resolute performance by the home defence.

Emley looked energetic from the start of the second half and it didn’t take them long to break the deadlock.

The unselfish Ryan squared to Brennan, who had the simple task of slotting the ball past the keeper.

Coduri’s 80th-minute header rewarded Emley’s continued efforts.

The Ryan made it three with a penalty before substitute Jordan beat Musselwhite with a low drive.

Emley have games in hand on four of the sides above them in the table.