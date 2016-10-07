Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

AFC Emley up to seventh after impressive home win over Rossington Main

  • Updated
  • By

Luke Greaves reports on the Toolstation Northern Counties East League First Division clash at the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground

AFC Emley's Jordan Coduri was on the scoresheet in the midweek clash against Rossington Main.
AFC Emley's Jordan Coduri was on the scoresheet in the midweek clash against Rossington Main.

AFC Emley are up to seventh in the Toolstation Northern Counties East League First Division after a 4-0 home win over Rossington Main.

Now they will seek a sixth win in eight league games when they host Yorkshire Amateur on Saturday.

Darren Hepworth’s side turned up the heat in the second half against Rossington at the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground.

Tom Brennan, Jordan Coduri, Kieran Ryan and Doran Jordan all scored after the break.

Emley showed great character to bounce back from Saturday’s disappointing 3-2 defeat at Campion.

AFC Emley bounced back well after losing 3-2 away to Campion at the weekend.
AFC Emley bounced back well after losing 3-2 away to Campion at the weekend.

Ashley Flynn, Coduri and Ryan all looked bright in the first half but struggled to find a way past impressive Rossington keeper Ryan Musselwhite.

The visitors were restricted to rare opportunities courtesy of a resolute performance by the home defence.

Emley looked energetic from the start of the second half and it didn’t take them long to break the deadlock.

The unselfish Ryan squared to Brennan, who had the simple task of slotting the ball past the keeper.

Coduri’s 80th-minute header rewarded Emley’s continued efforts.

The Ryan made it three with a penalty before substitute Jordan beat Musselwhite with a low drive.

Emley have games in hand on four of the sides above them in the table.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Essential information on AFC Emley

Michael Tunnacliffe celebrates with his AFC Emley teammates after scoring against Rossington Main.

If you're interested in lower league football in and around Huddersfield, then this club might be for you....

Related Tags

Organisations
Fantastic Media
Teams
AFC Emley

Football News

Recommended in Football Match Reports

Most Read in Sport

  1. Jon Stead
    Former Huddersfield Town striker takes League Two player of the month prize
  2. Michael Hefele
    Set-pieces can be a great goal source says Huddersfield Town defender Michael Hefele
  3. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town fans some of the best travelled in the Sky Bet Championship
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town set for Under 23 Premier League Cup tie against West Bromwich Albion
  5. Football League Championship
    Championship transfer rumours: Newcastle wanted Manchester United flop from Bayern Munich

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent