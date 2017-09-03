The video will start in 8 Cancel

Town's new boys Abdelhamid Sabiri and Florent Hadergjonaj starred for the Terriers as they secured a friendly victory over Hamburg outfit Altona 93.

Sabiri set up Laurent Depoitre for both of his two Town goals and caused problems for the semi-professional German side throughout the match.

And the former FC Nurnberg man got his reward early in the second half with a driven effort bringing up his first goal in Town colours.

Hadergjonaj was also a handful going forward, making gut-busting runs from right back to torment the Altona backline - notching the assist for Sabiri's goal.

Head coach David Wagner included the Town new boys in the first XI to face Altona, with ex-Leeds keeper Rob Green having to settle with a spot on the bench.

All three joined Town in the last 10 days of the transfer window and were not involved in Town's last Premier League fixture against Southampton.

Town were six men down going into the match with Jonas Lossl, Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen, Elias Kachunga, Philip Billing, Aaron Mooy and Kasey Palmer all on international duty.

But it didn't show for the Terriers, who took the lead in the fourth minute thanks to Belgian striker Laurent Depoitre.

Sabiri found the 28-year-old with a great ball over the top of the Altona defence, with the former Porto man coolly slotting under the advancing keeper.

The Regionalliga Nord side did have their own chances though, with Joel Coleman forced into a good save in the final minutes of the first period.

Some suspect defending from Town also looked to have let the hosts in again after the break, but Town academy graduate Regan Booty was on hand to squeeze the space and clear the ball upfield.

And Town took the wind out of Altona's sails shortly afterwards through Moroccan midfielder Sabiri.

Hadergjonaj and Quaner linked well down the left before the Swiss full back rolled a dangerous ball across the area.

It fell to the feet of Sabiri who blasted past Anton Matthai to open up his Town account.

And the 20-year-old was still not done as he had a say in the final goal of the match.

Just more than 10 minutes from time, Sabiri found himself in the box again and, after his first effort was blocked, hit the rebound towards goal.

The ball broke for Depoitre, who acrobatically converted his second of the day and the second in his Town career.

The performances of Town's new boys will surely make the boss' decision harder next week, with Town now having massive strength in depth ahead of their trip to West Ham's London Stadium on Monday.