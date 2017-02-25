Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were unable to close the gap at the top of the SkyBet Championship after an entertaining local derby at Oakwell.

Michael Hefele gave David Wagner's side the perfect start, heading home from Aaron Mooy's corner in a dominating first-half display from the visitors.

But the second-half was much more of a scrappy affair with Barnsley equalising through Marley Watkins after a Adam Hammill cross.

David Wagner made two changes to the side which beat Reading on Tuesday night – Dean Whitehead replacing Philip Billing in the centre and Nahki Wells missing out with a minor ankle injury sustained in training so Collin Quaner came in.

The head coach's team selection suggested he was expecting a humdinger of a local derby but the opening exchanges proved anything put.

Town dominated possession in the opening exchanges, continually finding players in space and playing the ball from the back effectively.

Barnsley offered very little other than an unjustifiable penalty claim in the 14th minute when Ryan Kent went down in the box under pressure from Christopher Schindler.

And after Chris Lowe saw a free-kick from range narrowly deflect past the post, Town took a deserved lead through Michael Hefele from the resultant corner.

The German centre-back meeting Aaron Mooy sumptuous delivery in the 19th minute with a powerful header to send an already raucous travelling away support into delirium.

It was Hefele's fifth goal of the season as Huddersfield Town comfortably took charge of the first-half proceedings – Barnsley goalkeeper Adam Davies pulling off an impressive double save from Izzy Brown and Mooy on the half-hour mark.

As the game moved towards half-time the scrappy, battling local derby David Wagner perhaps expected reared it’s ugly head as the Tykes began to assert some authority on the game – hustling and hassling their West Yorkshire counterparts.

After having over 66% of possession in the opening 45 minutes, the second-half was a more even affair as Barnsley improved their intensity after a lacklustre opening showing.

With Town struggling to recreate the dominance of the opening 45th minutes, David Wagner’s men were further hindered as Christopher Schindler limped off with a knock to be replaced by Jon Gorenc Stankovic in the 50th minute.

Dean Whitehead swiftly followed, replaced by Philip Billing after the captain was booked for a clumsy challenge on Barnsley forward Marley Watkins.

Wagner, like the majority of the sell-out Oakwell crowd, could see the opening quality had been replaced by a battle of attrition with more than a shade of the second-half showing at Loftus Road a few weeks previously.

Town were able to hold on for a precious 2-1 away victory in West London that day but it wasn't to be in South Yorkshire as Marley Watkins equalising with a volley after a great cross into the box from Barnsley substitute Adam Hammill.

As both sides searched for an equaliser, Barnsley defended resolutely with both Izzy Brown and Michael Hefele denied by goal line clearances and Davies pulling off a stunning save to deny Quaner's volley from the edge of the box.

At the other end, Danny Ward continued his excellent recent form by denying Watkins from point blank range in a gripping finale to an entertaining local derby.

The draw means Huddersfield Town remain in third position in the table, three points behind Brighton & Hove Albion in second-place with the Seagulls playing Reading FC at home in the evening game.