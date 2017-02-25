Huddersfield Town could not find a winner against a spirited Barnsley side at Oakwell this afternoon.
David Wagner's side had a number of chances to win the match in the final minutes as Michael Hefele's first half header was cancelled out by a Marley Watkins goal in the 75th minute.
The Tykes defended well, clearing a number of chances off the line, but Town will feel they should have won the match after having the best of the play.
The game became scrappy in the second half, but the Terriers battled hard and carved out several opportunities which they could not convert.
Here's how the match unfolded...
First Half
12 Minutes: Deflected pass from Collin Quaner goes out for a Town corner.
14 Minutes: Ryan Kent goes down under the tackle from Christopher Schindler, but the referee waves it away.
15 Minutes: Alex Mowatt plays Adam Armstrong in but the assistant referee flags for offside.
16 Minutes : Quaner tees up Aaron Mooy but a flying Barnsley body blocks
17 Minutes: Chris Lowe smashes a free-kick goal wards but it deflects off a Barnsley head agonisingly wide of the post. Corner.
18 Minutes: Michael Hefele scores from the corner! Great header!
28 Minutes: Tommy Smith is released by Izzy Brown but his cross is deflected just over the crossbar.
31 Minutes: It’s pinball in the Barnsley area! Brown goes close, then Mooy, then Rajiv van La Parra before the Tykes eventually scramble the ball away.
Second Half
46 Minutes: Good block from Schindler denies Barnsley an equaliser.
53 Minutes: The ball drops for substitute Jon Gorenc Stankovic following a corner and his shot is cleared off the line.
72 Minutes: Stankovic heads over from a Mooy corner.
75 Minutes: Town pegged back by a Watkins flick. 1-1.
76 Minutes: Brown wriggles free and takes it round the keeper but it’s off the line.
80 Minutes: Great save by Davies denies Quaner’s thunderous strike.
82 Minutes: Michael Hefele’s header is cleared off the line!
85 Minutes: Ward keeps Town level with an instinctive stop.
90+3 Minutes: Not quite off the line this time, but Brown’s effort is blocked by a Barnsley body.
Key Moment
Jon Gorenc Stankovic swivelled and struck a shot firmly towards goal in the 72nd minute after the ball dropped to his feet at a Town corner.
The shot was cleared off the line and set the tone for the rest of the match - Town knocking at the door but not finding a second goal.
Moan of the Match
Town once again failed to take advantage of their early dominance and came unstuck against the Tykes.
Talking Point
With Newcastle only managing a draw against Bristol City, will Town feel they have let a chance top catch the top two slip through their fingers?
We'll find out when the Magpies visit the John Smith's Stadium next weekend.
Man of the Match
Aaron Mooy - as ever instrumental in the middle of the pitch and Town’s main creative outlet.
Tweet of the Match
Not the tweet, but the content...
Referee Watch
Tim Robinson (West Sussex) - too quick to bring out the yellow card in a number of instances.
Atmosphere
Once again simply sensational by the travelling 4,619 Blue White Army.
Verdict
A question of two points lost or a point gained? Only time will tell how this result will impact on the final reckoning.
Line-Ups
Barnsley FC (4-4-2): Davies; Jones, Roberts, MacDonald, Yiadom; Kent (Hammill, 60),Scowen, James, Mowatt (Bradshaw, 60); Watkins, Armstrong (Williams, 90).
Subs Not Used : Townsend, Elder, Jackson, Moncur
Booked: Jones, Davies.
Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Ward; Smith, Hefele, Schindler (Stankovic, 50), Lowe; Whitehead (Billing, 59), Mooy; Van La Parra (Lolley, 81), Brown, Kachunga; Quaner.
Subs Not Used: Coddington, Holmes-Dennis, Cranie, Payne.
Booked: Mooy. Smith, Whitehead, Billing, Brown
Half Time: Barnsley 0-1 Huddersfield Town
Att: 18,075 (Away: 4,619)