Huddersfield Town had the bulk of both possession and chances, but had to make do with a draw at Blackburn Rovers.

Boosted by Kasey Palmer's early opener, headed in from a Chris Lowe corner, David Wagner's side dominated the opening half hour, but were made to regret the opportunities which got away when Blackburn levelled with a 34th-minute penalty.

Danny Graham drilled home from the spot after Michael Hefele's foul on Sam Gallagher, and Rovers had a route back into the game after a distinctly sluggish start.

The second half was more even, but Town, who have slipped out of the Championship play-off places for the first time this season, still had enough openings to have edged it.

First Half

5 mins: Michael Hefele's shot is deflected wide. Town go ahead as Kasey Palmer heads home from Chris Lowe's corner.

13 mins: Aaron Mooy's dipping long-range free-kick is tipped over.

15 mins: Hefele's close-range shot is blocked.

17 mins: Martin Cranie heads against the bar from a corner.

21 mins: Cranie is teed up by Mooy, but fires over.

26 mins: Palmer and Rajiv van La Parra both have shots from inside the area blocked.

30 mins: Van La Parra is played in by Cranie, but drills his shot straight at the keeper.

31 mins: Derrick Williams heads wide for Blackburn.

34 mins: Blackburn level with Danny Graham's penalty after Hefele fouls Sam Gallagher.

39 mins: Van La Parra shoots over.

Blackburn Rovers 1 Huddersfield Town 1, 03.12.16: Town's Rajiv van La Parra beats Rovers' Ryan Nyambe.
Second Half

48 mins: Mooy goes for goal from long range, but is off target.

57 mins: Mooy has a well-struck shot saved before his effort from the rebound is blocked.

64 mins: Elias Kachunga's drive is pushed away by keeper Jason Steele.

66 mins: Gallagher shoots just wide.

70 mins: Steele saves from Mooy.

71 mins: Gallagher's shot is deflected of target.

78 mins: Cranie is just wide from another corner.

Blackburn Rovers 1 Huddersfield Town 1, 03.12.16: Town's Aaron Mooy has a shot at goal.
Teams

Blackburn: Steele, Nyambe, Lenihan, Mulgrew, Williams, Feeney, Lowe, Evans, Conway (Emnes, 67), Gallagher, Graham (Bennett, 86).

Subs not used: Greer, Byrne, Akpan, Guthrie, Raya.

Town: Ward, Cranie (Stankovic, 86), Hefele, Schindler, Lowe, Hogg (Billing, 84), Mooy, Kachunga, Palmer, Van La Parra, Wells (Bunn, 84).

Subs not used: Whitehead, Holmes-Dennis, Payne, Coleman.

Referee: Simon Hooper (Wiltshire).