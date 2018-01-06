Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town edged past Championship Bolton Wanderers in the FA Cup third round to advance to the next stage of the competition.

Rajiv Van La Parra and Danny Williams netted for the Terriers, before Derik Osede pulled one back for the hosts.

David Wagner's men held on for the win however and will now find out their fourth-round fate on Monday evening.

The head coach made eight changes for the cup clash, with Williams, Tommy Smith and Joe Lolley the only men to retain their place from the 3-0 defeat to Leicester City in the Premier League last time out.

Michael Hefele returned to the starting line up for the first time since mid-September after overcoming an Achilles injury, and was partnered alongside AS Monaco loanee Terence Kongolo in the heart of the defence.

Joel Coleman got a third run out of the season in goal, while Abdelhamid Sabiri made a first start since September.

Philip Billing returned to the Town squad after recovering from a knee injury suffered against Swansea City, and he was joined on the bench by 19-year-old Lewis O'Brien, who has impressed with Terriers' Under 23s.

In a first half of little quality and attacking intelligence, it was combative midfielder Jonathan Hogg who had Town's only effort in anger, but his curling strike from the edge of the box sailed high and wide of Mark Howard's goal.

That seemed to jolt the hosts into life and Bolton should have gone ahead shortly before half time, but Aaron Wilbraham could only put his unmarked header from Filipe Morais' dinked cross three yards wide of Joel Coleman's goal – a huge let off for the Premier League visitors.

Town came out rejuvenated after the break, with Sabiri testing Howard immediately after the restart.

The keeper parried behind, with Depoitre going close from the resulting corner – his neat flick blocked on its way towards goal.

Lolley went close moments later, when his left-footed effort took a minor deflection and fizzed inches wide of the post.

And Town's dominance at the start of the second half was reflected on the scoreboard from the Terriers' next corner.

Sabiri's whipped ball was dropped goalwards, with substitute Van La Parra able to contort his body to flick past Howard from a yard out.

It got better for Town a minute later, when the ball landed to Williams 30 yards from goal after Sabiri's tenacious drive towards the heart of the host's defence.

The US international let fly from distance, with a wicked deflection wrong-footing the Bolton keeper and sending the ball spinning into the Trotters' net.

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson was unhappy with the Moroccan midfielder's challenge on captain David Wheater in the build up to the goal, but referee Roger East allowed play to continue and the Premier League side found themselves a brace ahead.

Two goals to the good, Town should have shut up shop, but instead found their cushion halved after some good work by Mark Little on the right wing and some poor defending from a set piece.

The Trotters' full back beat Malone on the outside and earned Bolton a corner after his cross was deflected behind.

The resulting set piece landed on the head of an unmarked Osede at the back post, with the winger making no mistake from six yards out.

Both sides had further chances in the second period – with Williams' thunderous strike being tipped over the bar and Osede's drilled effort in the box inching narrowly wide – but Town managed to weather the Bolton storm to secure a spot in the fourth round of the competition.

All eyes will now turn to Monday night's draw to see who the Terriers will face in the next stage of the FA Cup, with the tie pencilled in for late January.