Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Huddersfield Town 0: Danny Ward howler sees Town's unbeaten run end

  • Updated
  • By

David Wagner's side suffer their first SkyBet Championship defeat of the season as the goalkeeper gifts the Seagulls victory at the AMEX Arena

Brighton & Hove Albion v Huddersfield Town, 13.09.2016: Danny Ward's despair at conceding the goal.
Brighton & Hove Albion v Huddersfield Town, 13.09.2016: Danny Ward's despair at conceding the goal.

Huddersfield Town suffered their first defeat of the Championship campaign as old foe Anthony Knockaert notched an 80th-minute winner for Brighton and Hove Albion.

It was a cruel blow for David Wagner’s league leaders, who had produced a gritty performance and threatened a breakthrough themselves on the hot and humid South coast, where there were 563 travelling fans in a 24,166 crowd.

Town have made a habit of scoring late goals this season, but there was to be no comeback in the seventh round of matches, and now fans will hope for a positive reaction when QPR visit the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

WATCH: Examiner's Doug Thomson preview Huddersfield Town's away trip to Brighton & Hove Albion

WATCH: Examiner's Doug Thomson preview Huddersfield Town's away trip to Brighton & Hove Albion
Town, without a victory over Albion in eight attempts, named an unchanged starting side after their derby success at Leeds United, with left-back Tareiq Holmes-Dennis on the bench rather than centre-back Jon Gorenc Stankovic.

The hosts were aiming to bounce back from Saturday’s 2-0 setback against Brentford. Before being stung by the Bees, Albion had scored 10 goals and kept clean sheets in all three of their previous home matches, an illustration of the tough task facing the visitors.

There was no place in the home XI for former Town midfielder Oliver Norwood, a £3m summer signing from Championship rivals Reading, while experienced striker Glenn Murray was also left out.

Both were among the substitutes, with former Oldham Athletic man Dale Stephens and Czech international Jiri Skalak coming into a side which included £4m former Blackburn Rovers centre-back Shane Duffy.

Both sides went down the left-hand side in the opening exchanges, but Town skipper Mark Hudson cut out a through ball intended for Jamie Murphy before Jack Payne’s attempt to shoot was halted by a firm tackle from Duffy.

Town appeared happy to try to retain possession and take the sting out of Albion’s attempt to start in the front foot, but there was a nervy moment for away fans in the seventh minute.

LOOK: Brighton & Hove Albion v Huddersfield Town, 13.09.2016: Match Action from the AMEX

Brighton & Hove Albion v Huddersfield Town, 13.09.2016: Town Head Coach David Wagner greets Chris Hughton.

Rajiv van La Parra’s cross was cut out and the home side launched a counter-attack which put Murphy through one-on-one with keeper Danny Ward, who stood tall to make the save.

Then Christopher Schindler did well to dispossess Frenchman Anthony Knockaert, so often a danger to Town in his Leicester City days, while Murphy went down under a Hudson challenge, only for his penalty appeal to be turned down.

Town finally got a sight of goal in the 17th minute, but Harry Bunn’s effort from Payne’s tee-up was high and wide, and soon after Albion’s Beram Kayal came much closer with a long-range drive which was only just off target.

Payne’s 20th-minute curler was held low by home keeper David Stockdale, but back came Albion with a teasing corner from which the ball was hooked over by Kayal’s fellow Israeli international Tomer Hemed.

The lively Murphy flashed a drive across the face of goal and wide of Ward’s left-hand upright from outside the area as Albion continued to look the more likely to make a breakthrough.

Van La Parra put a 33rd-minute curler just wide after a one-two with Elias Kachunga to boos from the Amex Stadium faithful as Skalak was down injured when the counter-attack was launched.

Payne, set up by Tommy Smith, put in a lovely 40th-minute cross, but Kachunga couldn’t make contact for the header with goal gaping, then Stockdale held a low shot by Aaron Mooy.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Huddersfield Town,13.09.2016: Tommy Smith in action with Brighton's Gaetan Bong.
Brighton & Hove Albion v Huddersfield Town,13.09.2016: Tommy Smith in action with Brighton's Gaetan Bong.

Hemed had the side-netting billowing early in the second half after tuning Schindler and unleashing a decent shot and then the German did well to block from Bruno as Albion continued to push forward.

Defender Lewis Dunk followed Hemed by hitting the side-netting before bosses Chris Hughton and Wagner exchanged words after Murphy’s challenge on Smith in front of the dug-outs.

Stockdale collected another shot by Payne before the former Southend United man had a well-struck shot blocked after Albion cleared Chris Lowe’s dinked corner.

Town made their first change after 66 minutes, with Nahki Wells replacing Harry Bunn and taking up the frontlne role with Kachunga moving to the right, and the substitute soon tumbled under Bruno’s challenge, only for his penalty claim to be rejected.

Albion had Murray on for Hemed in a bid to breathe new life into their attack, and there were signs of the home fans becoming frustrated at their side’s inability to wear Town down.

The breakthrough finally came with 10 minutes to go when after Schindler blocked from Murray, Knockaert’s shot from outside the area slipped through the grasp of Ward.

 
