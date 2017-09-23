Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town recorded a second-successive Premier League scoreless draw against cross-Pennine rivals Burnley FC.

It was a game full of endeavour but lacking in any real cutting edge as both sides cancelled each other out with fine defensive displays.

The first-half featured no shots on target for the 2,471 travelling fans to savour, with the second-half only faring slightly better - Laurent Depoitre and Tom Ince going close for the visitors.

It leaves David Wagner's men on nine points from their opening six league games but with Town facing Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Liverpool in the coming weeks, this draw may seem like an opportunity missed in a month's time.

Ahead of the game, there was just one change to the Huddersfield Town side that drew with Leicester City at the John Smith's Stadium last weekend – Jonathan Hogg starting his first Premier League game for the club.

The 28-year-old replaced the injured Danny Williams (foot) while Collin Quaner (calf), Steve Mounié (heel), Jon Gorenc Stanković (knee) and Kasey Palmer (hamstring) were also all missing.

It did mean the welcome sight of forward Laurent Depoitre though, overcoming the tightness he felt after his impressive Foxes performance in order to lead the line for the Terriers.

Ahead of kick-off, much was made of the two sides’ similarities resulting in there being little between the cross-Pennine rivals in the early exchanges.

However, the physical and aggressive opening saw both Burnley's Jack Cork and Town's Abdelhamid Sabiri booked within the opening six minutes for overzealous challenges.

But despite all the endeavour, there were no chances of real note in the opening 45 minutes as both defences were well and truly on top – well-drilled and organised, getting back into defensive formation out of possession quickly and effectively.

It saw the game reduced to half-chances, the best of which falling to the home side – forward Chris Wood meeting Stephen Ward's dangerous cross only to see his glancing header go wide.

And as the game drew closer to half-time, the ever-impressive Christopher Schindler made a goal saving interception as Ward’s through ball looked destined for the foot of Wood.

So it meant Town went into the interval recording their fifth Premier League stalemate at half-time from six outings.

The second-half began with Town on the front foot – Tom Ince gliding past two players before finding Depoitre who forced a smart save out of Nick Pope in the Burnley goal.

Sabiri then went close with a curling effort just over the bar after a great run from Elias Kachunga before Ince also went close with a rasping shot from 20 yards out.

As Town continued to strive to unlock a stubborn Clarets defence, Wagner introduced Rajiv van La Parra who was immediately in the thick of the action.

Picking up the ball and running towards goal, the Dutchman made an embarrassing dive in a pitiful attempt to con referee Christopher Kavanagh of a penalty.

It was not big and it was not clever – and certainly not in the spirit of the game or the ethos of Huddersfield Town Football Club.

In the end the game finished in stalemate with the fact van La Parra's theatrics being the main talking point says it all.



