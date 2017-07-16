Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town maintained their 100% pre-season winning run with a pleasing 3-1 away win a League One side Bury FC.

Goals from summer recruits Steve Mounie and Tom Ince overturned former Town old-boy Jermaine Beckford’s early second-half strike before Elias Kachunga coolly converted a late penalty.

And it was enjoyed by 2,005 travelling Town fans in a crowd of 3,306.

With almost a month still to go until the club’s inaugural Premier League campaign, David Wagner’s team was one of balance between building fitness and protecting against any potential long-term spells on the sidelines.

It meant a total of nine first-team regulars were absent - Tommy Smith (foot), Jon Gorenc Stankovic (ACL) and Michael Hefele (Achilles) were joined on the sidelines by goalkeeper Joel Coleman (knock), Joe Lolley (groin) and Nahki Wells (ankle).

There was also no place for Mark Hudson, who was on a coaching course, new signing Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen, who was attending his sister’s wedding and Aaron Mooy, who was still on extended leave after his participation in the Confederations Cup.

The German head coach gave the majority of his starting XI an hour work-out with a glut of changes being made on the 60-minute mark, which included Collin Quaner, who recovered after missing the game at Accrington Stanley with a knock.

Town unveiled their new alternate away kit – a reinvention of the iconic ‘Flash’ red and black kit famously worn by the Eoin Hand and then Ian Ross’ Terriers during the early 90s.

And Gigg Lane was the perfect stage for the exclusive reveal, the setting for one of the club’s most memorable comebacks – from 4-0 down to draw 4-4 in a dramatic Division Three outing back in September 1991.

The game itself started at a frantic end-to-end pace but it was Town who should have drawn first blood as early as the fifth minute - Kasey Palmer putting Steve Mounie in on goal but the forward could not get the ball out from under his feet with Bury recovering in time.

Minutes later Harry Bunn saw his low effort flash wide of the target as the visitors began to assert their authority, with Philip Billing in particular orchestrating from central midfield.

However, after Kasey Palmer’s pre-arranged substitution in the 30th minute, Bury began to rally with Andrew Tutte and Jay O’Shea both having efforts, but it was 0-0 at the break.

Town were caught cold in the opening exchanges of the second half - old-boy Beckford firing past substitute keeper Ryan Schofield after a poor back pass from Jack Payne.

But Wagner’s men not only quickly restored parity but took the lead in two exquisite moves befitting of his side’s Premier League quality.

Record signing Mounie grabbed his first goal for the club, tapping in a great cross from Harry Bunn, before great movement from Ince saw him surge past his marker to make it 2-1 after a delicious cross from Collin Quaner.

The copious amounts of pre-arranged second-half changes from both sides restricted the overall flow of the game but as the final whistle drew near, Elias Kachunga coolly converted from the penalty spot after Scott Malone was fouled in the area.

So to Germany and SV Sandhausen on Tuesday and a reunion of sorts for Wagner and a number of his squad, where they will be hoping for another decent work-out.

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Lossl; Lowe, Schindler, Cranie, Scannell; Billing, D Williams; Bunn, Palmer, van La Parra; Mounie.

Huddersfield Town Team after 60 minutes: Schofield; Malone, Schindler (Edmonds-Green 75), Cranie (Kane 75), J Williams; Whitehead, Payne (Hogg 75); Ince, Kachunga, Quaner; Depoitre

Sub Not Used: Lewis O’Brien.