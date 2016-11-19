Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Philip Billing's super strike came too late to save Huddersfield Town from defeat at Cardiff City.

The substitute's 70th-minute sizzler made for a tense finale in South Wales.

But former Town manager Neil Warnock's side held out as David Wagner's men suffered a third successive setback on away soil after losing at Preston North End and Fulham.

Head coach Wagner had flagged up the danger posed by Cardiff from set-pieces, but his side still struggled to deal with them, and have conceded 11 goals over those three away games.

Former loanee Sean Morrison headed home the opener from a corner before Junior Hoilett finished from close-range after keeper Danny Ward parried Anthony Pilkington's shot.

Tommy Smith pulled one back with a neat finish from Kasey Palmer's pass, but Cardiff's two-goal cushion was restored before the break when Rickie Lambert pounced after a long-range free-kick was flicked on.

Town only came to life after Billing's thunderbolt from the blue.

First Half

5mins: Anthony Pilkington fires over for Cardiff.

6mins: Nahki Wells' shot is saved.

10mins: Home skipper Sean Morrison heads wide.

13mins: Danny Ward saves from Morrison.

15mins: Morrison heads home from a Peter Whittingham corner 1-0.

17mins: It's 2-0 as Junior Hoilett nets from close range after Ward parries Pilkington's shot.

28mins: Tommy Smith pulls a goal back with a neat finish from Kasey Palmer's pass. 2-1.

31mins: Rickie Lambert restores Cardiff's two-goal cushion, shooting in off Ward's left-hand post after Morrison flicks on a long free-kick. 3-1.

39mins: Palmer's shot is blocked.

Second Half

56mins: Joe Bennett's shot is blocked.

59mins: Ward collects Gunnarsson's awkward long throw.

63mins: Wells' shot is straight at Cardiff keeper Ben Amos.

70mins: Philip Billing lashes home a shot from the edge of the area and it's 3-2.

89mins: Chris Lowe's inswinging corner is headed clear.

Line Ups

Cardiff: Amos, Peltier, Morrison, Bamba, Bennett, Whittingham, Ralls, Gunnarsson, Hoilett (Richardson, 89), Pilkington, Lambert (Gounongbe, 75).

Subs not used: Noone, Connolly, Harris, Chamakh, Wilson.

Town: Ward, Smith, Hefele, Schindler (Scannell, 62), Stankovic, Lowe, Hogg (Billing, 62), Mooy, Kachunga, Palmer, Wells.

Subs not used: Whitehead, Hudson, Holmes-Dennis, Van La Parra, Coleman.

Referee: Tim Robinson (West Sussex).