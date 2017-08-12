Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town swept Crystal Palace aside with a phenomenal performance that will send a statement of intent to the rest of the Premier League.

Two goals in quick succession shell-shocked the hosts in the first-half at Selhurst Park – Steve Mounié's bullet header following an own-goal by Palace's Scott Dann.

Although Frank de Boer's men tried to rally after the interval, the Beninese forward added to his tally late on to send David Wagner's men to the top of the league.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Ahead of the match, the final pre-season game against Serie A side Torino last week perhaps gave the clearest indication of Wagner's intentions for today’s game and there were few surprises in his team selection.

Four of the club's summer signings made their competitive debuts – Jonas Lössl, Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen, Tom Ince and Mounié but there was no place in the middle of the park for Danny Williams who had to settle for a place on the bench.

Youngster Philip Billing was preferred to deputise for the injured Jonathan Hogg (ankle) while Martin Cranie (hip flexor), Nahki Wells (ankle) and Jon Gorenc Stanković (knee) were also still out injured.

It was a frenetic opening 10 minutes with Crystal Palace looking to assert their authority on the game through the trickery of Wilfried Zaha and physicality of Christian Benteke - all orchestrated by Jason Puncheon in the middle.

Although Palace won a number of free-kicks as Town hustled and harried with their usual 'gegenpressing' approach, Wagner's men weathered the initial storm while looking more than a match on the break.

And things quickly got even better for the travelling Huddersfield Town fans as their side raced into a two-goal lead mid-way through the first-half.

An Aaron Mooy corner was flicked on by Christopher Schindler at the near post with a melee eventually seeing the ball come off Palace defender Dann under pressure from Zanka and Elias Kachunga.

Minutes later, with Palace still reeling, the Premier League upstarts were at it again – this time Mounié rising highest to head home Mooy's cross past a helpless Wayne Hennessey from five yards out.

The murmurings of discontent from the home fans were evident around Selhurst Park as Palace nearly placated them through Zaha as half-time approached – but Lössl was more than a match in the one-on-one encounter.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Palace needed to react and they threw on Andros Townsend at the interval – nearly paying immediate dividends as the winger sent a teasing cross across the face of goal but neither Zaha or Benteke could connect.

Four minutes later Lössl pulled out a fabulous save to deny a thunderous header from Benteke before then denying Zaha from a tight angle as the hour mark approached.

Whatever the hosts tried to throw at them, Town were more than equal to it and the travelling 2,805 fans were sent into dreamland when Mounié grabbed his second and the side's third in the 78 minute.

The forward was then replaced with five minutes to go to rapturous applause, high-fives and a much deserved massive hug from boss Wagner after an impressive debut.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

It may have been only 76 days since Christopher Schindler put the club into the Premier League with his Wembley spot-kick but in reality Town fans have been waiting more than 45 years for an experience like this.

Tonight they will enjoy the result, and on this performance they are likely to experience many more days like it in the coming nine months. UTT.