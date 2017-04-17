Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town old boy Jacob Butterfield came back to haunt his former side to leave David Wagner's side frustrated at Pride Park.

Despite dominating for large periods, putting in an impressive first-half performance which saw Collin Quaner score his second goal in as many games, Town will wonder how they came away with only a draw.

The point means Town are now fourth in the table after Reading FC's earlier win over Rotherham United on an afternoon where there was the possibility of even making ground on Newcastle United who were shocked at Ipswich Town.

The result does however set-up a mouthwatering clash next Saturday against Fulham at the John Smith's Stadium where a win would surely confirm Town's play-off place.

Wagner's team selection raised a few eyebrows ahead of kick-off, making four changes to the starting line-up which beat Preston North End at the John Smith's Stadium on Friday.

Martin Cranie started in place of Tommy Smith at right back; Dean Whitehead in for the injured Philip Billing to partner Aaron Mooy in the centre with Jonathan Hogg rested; Joe Lolley on the left with Collin Quaner coming in for Nahki Wells.

The team selection meant Elias Kachunga started in a more central 'number 10' role behind Quaner as Wagner clearly had one eye on the forthcoming fixture against Fulham.

It was a bright start with both sides looking to play on the front foot, but it was Huddersfield Town who drew first blood with a fluid offensive move in the ninth minute.

A great pass out to Cranie on the right from Lolley with the right-back playing a perfect ball into the box for Quaner to apply the deftest of touches to make it 1-0 to the visitors.

The Town fans immediately broke out into cries of 'Going Up' but any hint of complacency would have immediately been quashed as Derby came back with an immediate response.

Forward Darren Bent found the back of the net but - fortunately for David Wagner's side - it was ruled out for offside.

After the initial euphoria of the goal, Town settled into a rhythm – not only dominating possession but finding players in space with consummate ease as Derby appeared second-best to most of the play.

There were warning signs though – mainly through set-piece deliveries into the Town box as only a great block on the line from three players prevented Bent's effort finding the net from Tom Ince's corner.

Derby slowly began to creep into the game, predominantly as they came to the realisation they had given Town, particularly Mooy too much time on the ball in the opening 25 minutes.

Yet as the whistle blew for half-time, Town stopper Danny Ward hadn't been forced into a single save in what was an impressive and professional first-half Huddersfield Town performance.

In fact it took until the 51st minute for the keeper to be forced into making a stop, denying Ikechi Anya's effort as Derby started the second-half the brighter of the two sides.

Despite Derby having the better of the play they still seldom threatened in the final third – even when Rams boss Gary Rowett made a trio of changes in the 72nd minute, including the introduction of former Town player Butterfield.

That substitution was greeted by a gleeful chant of 'what a waste of money' mixed in with a chorus of 'Newcastle United, we're coming for you' for good measure.

But as the clock dwindled down it was Butterfield who had the last laugh, firing an equaliser out of relatively nothing for Derby County as his deflected shot left Danny Ward stranded.

The home support were sparked into life as five minutes of additional time was added at the end of the game but as the whistle blew for full-time, Huddersfield Town will rue what might have been.