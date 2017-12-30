The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town played out a goalless draw with cross-Pennine rivals Burnley in their final match of 2017.

The Terriers were below par for the majority of the match, with Burley looking the likeliest to break the deadlock at the John Smith's Stadium.

No goal came however as Town earned another Premier League, inching them closer to the magical 40-point mark.

David Wagner made three changes to the side that earned a point against Stoke City on Boxing Day, with full backs Tommy Smith and Chris Lowe making way for Florent Hadergjonaj and Scott Malone.

The only other change came up top, with Steve Mounie being replaced by in-form Belgian forward Laurent Depoitre.

One notable inclusion came on the bench, with centre back Michael Hefele being welcomed back to the matchday squad for the first time since the away match at Turf Moor back in September.

After tussling for an early advantage, Town had the first clear effort on goal through Collin Quaner.

The German winger turned well in the Burnley half and drove towards goal, with his ferocious drive being palmed over by Nick Pope in the Burnley net.

The resulting corner fell to skipper Jonathan Hogg on the edge of the box, but the defensive midfielder could not keep his volleyed effort under the crossbar.

Burnley defender Kevin Long did not make the same mistake shortly afterwards, powerfully heading a whipped free kick towards goal from the six-yard line.

Jonas Lossl produced a fine save with a firm hand however, before Jeff Hendrick was flagged offside - despite prodding home the rebound.

The visitors were in the ascendancy for most of the first period, with Johann Gudmondsson going closest for the Clarets, steering his shot narrowly wide of Lossl's post after dancing through Town's back line.

Steven Defour also went close, dragging his effort wide of the other upright after finding himself with an unusual amount of time on the edge of the Terriers' area.

The visitors deserved to be ahead at the break against a lacklustre Town, who had head coach Wagner abnormally animated on the sidelines, but the teams went into the dressing rooms level.

It was more of the same after the break, with the hosts once again indebted to their keeper when Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen's scuffed clearance allowed ex-Terrier Scott Arfield a sight at goal.

Lossl once again produced a superb sprawling save to deny the forward from close range.

The Town stopper was at the heart of the action again on the hour as he spread himself to deny Hendrick from an acute angle.

The Ireland international went down under the challenge, with referee Paul Tierney turning down the visitors' calls for a penalty, pointing for a goal kick instead.

Replays showed that the Dane caught the Burnley man, and Town were lucky not to have conceded a fourth penalty of the season.

In what was a dull second period, former Town man Nahki Wells drew the only save of note as man-of-the-match Lossl denied the Bermudian with his feet from three yards out.

The bore draw brought an end to 2017 for the Terriers, with Town fans hoping for an equally as prosperous 2018 in the top flight.