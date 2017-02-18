The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town went toe-to-toe with Premier League giants Manchester City to claim a heroic draw in front of a record attendance at the John Smith's Stadium.

The SkyBet Championship high-fliers were more than a match for Pep Guardiola's throughout the entire 90 minutes and well worth a replay in 10 days time.

It's a headache neither side will have wanted coming into the encounter with the fixtures piling up for both but no-one can deny Huddersfield Town's evening at the Etihad after this performance.

Despite David Wagner insisting pre-match there was no priority between his side's Championship promotion push and the FA Cup his starting line-up gave a clear indication where his intentions truly lay.

With regulars Danny Ward, Tommy Smith, Elias Kachunga, Chris Lowe, Nahki Wells and Izzy Brown on the bench, the German Head Coach had more than an eye on Tuesday night's league encounter with fellow promotion hopefuls Reading.

But despite the changes, Huddersfield Town started with confidence, taking the game to their more illustrious rivals as Rajiv van La Parra tested City keeper Claudio Bravo in the opening minutes after good work from Collin Quaner.

City rallied though, starting to play the ball around the midfield before unleashing Nolito whose shot was expertly saved from Joel Coleman with Mark Hudson blocking Jesus Navas' rebound on the line.

Town weren't to be fazed though and as the game opened up mid-way through the first-half arguably had the best chances - Philip Billing even putting the ball into the net only for the goal to be disallowed for offside.

Nolito, a constant thorn in Town's side, then saw his volley deflected wide for a corner after good work from Argentinean duo Sergio Aguero and Pablo Zabaleta.

After an end-to-end first-half, the second-half failed to deliver the same high-octane display with both sides cancelling each other out.

With the clock ticking both Manchester City and Huddersfield Town rung the changes in pursuit of an illusive winner but despite Pep Guardiola introducing Leroy Sane and Kevin De Bruyne, it was the home side that looked the more likely to break the deadlock.

Substitute Elias Kachunga cutting in from the left, going past full-back Bacary Sagna before seeing his curling shot go just over the bar.

Run of the ball

1 Minute: Jack Payne wriggles free but his shot is blocked. Town corner.

4 Minutes: Fabian Delph breaks free on the left but is flagged offside.

5 Minutes: Collin Quaner gets away from his marker and rolls the ball across the edge of the area, Rajiv van La Parra shoots straight at Bravo.

7 Minutes: Martin Cranie brings down Nolito in a dangerous area to give away a free kick but thankfully it comes to nothing.

9 Minutes: City overplay at the back and Bravo is forced to clear with Quaner hunting him down.

10 Minutes: Great save from Joel Coleman to deny Nolito in a one-on-one situation with Navas’ rebound cleared off the line by Mark Hudson.

16 Minutes: Nolito slices a shot wide.

19 Minutes: Joel Coleman knocks the ball out for a throw in under pressure from Sergio Aguero.

20 Minutes: Quaner goes down under a challenge from John Stones. No penalty though as the German is judged to have handballed.

22 Minutes: Philip Billing loses the ball but a great tackle from Hudson stops Aguero in his tracks.

24 Minutes: Coleman rushes out to meet Aguero who can only scoop the ball over the bar - a real let off for Town.

25 Minutes: Yellow card for Aleks Kolarov and a free kick in a dangerous position for Town after a good run from Jack Payne.

26 Minutes: Great strike from Payne but Bravo tips the ball over the bar.

26 Minutes: Billing puts the ball in the City net but it’s ruled out for offside.

28 Minutes: The Dane is at it again - shooting just wide from outside the area.

30 Minutes: Aguero plays in Delph but his shot is straight at Joel Coleman.

33 Minutes: Town dispossessed in midfield and City break the ball is floated across to Nolito but he drags his shot wide.

35 Minutes: Free kick to Town - Payne over hits it and it’s out for a goal kick.

37 Minutes: Great save! Quaner breaks down the right and pulls it back for Van La Parra to produce a smart save by Bravo.

41 Minutes: Great save again! Coleman denies Aguero in a one-on-one situation.

45 Minutes: Lolley breaks into the box but the ball rolls out for a goal kick.

45 Minutes: Good defending by Jon Gorenc Stankovic as he chests a cross into the hands of Coleman.

Half Time: Huddersfield Town 0 Manchester City 0

Second Half

46 Minutes: Aguero tests Coleman from distance, but his shot is saved.

49 Minutes: Coleman shanks a goal kick but Stankovic gets him out of trouble.

52 Minutes: Martin Cranie puts a dangerous City cross over his own bar.

54 Minutes: Holmes-Dennis breaks down the left and puts in a good ball. Lolley can’t get the header on target.

56 Minutes: A poor tackle from Lolley brings City a free kick wide on the left. Cleared well by Quaner.

57 Minutes: Wells replaces Lolley, while Van La Parra makes way for Kachunga.

64 Minutes: Corner. Joel Coleman claims the ball well through a crowd of bodies.

69 Minutes: Delph and Nolito are replaced by Sane and De Bruyne.

72 Minutes: Brown comes on for Payne.

73 Minutes: Navas flashes a cross along the six yard box.

78 Minutes: Sagna comes on for Kolarov.

81 Minutes: Coleman spills the ball over the line for a corner. Comes to nothing.

82 Minutes: Coleman charges out at an on-rushing De Bruyne and claims the ball.

86 Minutes: Kachunga escapes Otamendi but flashes his left-footed shot wide.

90+2 Minutes: Pinball in the Town box and it eventually goes out for a corner.

90+3 Minutes: Despite some late City pressure, Town hold out for a draw.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in David Wagner salutes the fans at the end of the City match Share this video Watch Next

Key Moment

Captain Mark Hudson’s clearance off the line from Jesus Navas’ effort in the tenth minute of the game.

Moan of the Match

The stadium wi-fi: Should the club get promoted they really need to sort it out to cater for big games week in-week out.

Talking Point

How will Huddersfield Town’s small squad cope with another game in an already congested fixture list?

Man of the Match

Dean Whitehead – Rolled back the years to produce a excellent performance in Town’s engine room

Tweet of the Match

Referee Watch

Anthony Taylor – Let the game flow with any major controversy, despite consternation from Town fans now and again from the home side..

Atmosphere

Even before kick-off Huddersfield Town fans were in sensational voice and it never stopped throughout.

Verdict

Huddersfield Town were more than a match for their Premier League opponent and arguably had the better chances.

Line-ups

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Coleman; Cranie, Hudson, Stankovic, Holmes-Dennis; Whitehead, Billing; van La Parra (Kachunga, 59), Payne (Brown 72), Lolley (Wells, 59); Quaner.

Subs Not Used: Ward, Smith, Lowe, Booty

Booked: None

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Bravo; Zabaleta , Stones, Otamendi, Kolarov (Sagna,78) ; Fernando, Delph (De Bruyne,69) ; Fernandinho, Nolito (Sane, 69), Navas; Aguero

Subs Not Used: Caballero, Sterling Iheanacho, A Garcia

Booked : Kolarov (25)

Att: 24,129