Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Huddersfield Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1: Fernando Forestieri ends Town's 100% home record

  • Updated
  • By

The Italian forward converted a 67th minute penalty as the Owls sealed all three points in front of a record John Smith's crowd

Huddersfield Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1. 16.10.16: Sheffield Wednesday's Fernando Forestieri scores his side's goal from the penalty spot.
Huddersfield Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1. 16.10.16: Sheffield Wednesday's Fernando Forestieri scores his side's goal from the penalty spot.

Huddersfield Town lost their 100 per cent home record as Fernando Forestieri's second-half penalty swung a tight Yorkshire derby in Sheffield Wednesday's direction.

Forestieri kept his cool to slot his 67th-minute kick past Danny Ward after a handball by Rajiv van La Parra.

Wednesday's Italian ace had earlier hit a post while Town's Elias Kachunga later had a header cleared off the line.

The Sky-televised game was played in front of 22,368, Town's highest-ever league gate at the John Smith's Stadium.

WATCH: Doug Thomson and Blake Welton preview Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield Wednesday

WATCH: Doug Thomson and Blake Welton preview Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield Wednesday
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

First Half

4 mins: Nervy moments after a Wednesday corner, but David Jones' cross glances the bar and Town survive.

12 mins: Neat Town move as Christopher Schindler releases Nahki Wells for a cross, but the ball is cleared.

13 mins: Town keeper Danny Ward races from his area to clear from Fernando Forestieri.

25 mins: Wells glances a header across the face of goal.

29 mins: Kasey Palmer's header is held by Wednesday keeper Kieren Westwood.

32 mins: Westwod holds an Elias Kachunga shot at the second attempt.

33 mins: Westwood saves Palmer's low shot.

44 mins: Town skipper Mark Hudson makes a key clearance from a Kieran Lee delivery.

45mins: Tommy Smith's cross is deflected into the side-netting.

WATCH: Doug Thomson and Blake Welton on Huddersfield Town v Sheffield Wednesday at Half Time

WATCH: Doug Thomson and Blake Welton on Huddersfield Town v Sheffield Wednesday at HT
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

Second Half

48 mins: Forestieri lofts a shot against the right-hand post.

53 mins: Rajiv van La Parra's cross forces Wednesday defender Sam Hutchinson into an acrobatic headed clearance.

60 mins: Town left-back Chris Lowe curls a free-kick just over.

67 mins: Forestieri fires Wednesday in front from the penalty spot after van La Parra is ruled to have handled a Tom Lees shot.

73 mins: Aaron Mooy drives a free-kick into the Wednesday wall.

75 mins: Town substitute Jack Payne's shot is blocked.

77 mins: Smith does enough to thwart Gary Hooper, whose close-range header is defected off course.

80 mins: Kachunga's header from Lowe's corner is cleared off the line by Hooper.

90 mins: Ward saves from Wednesday's Liam Palmer.

Line Ups

Town: Ward, Smith, Hudson, Schindler, Lowe (Hefele, 84), Mooy, Hogg, Van La Parra, Palmer (Payne, 70), Kachunga, Wells.

Unused Subs: Whitehead, Bunn, Holmes-Dennis, Cranie, Coleman.

Wednesday: Westwood, Palmer, Pudil, Lees, Hutchinson, Bannan (Wallace, 57), Jones, Lee, Reach, Forestieri (Nuhiu, 84), Hooper (Loovens, 90).

Unused Subs: Abdi, Hunt, Buckley, Dawson.

Referee: Graham Scott (Oxfordshire).

 
Rate the playersRate the players
Huddersfield
0
Sheff Wed
1
Championship, October 16, 2016
  • Danny Ward
    0
  • Tommy Smith
    0
  • Mark Hudson
    0
  • Chris Schindler
    0
  • Chris Löwe
    0
  • Jonathan Hogg
    0
  • Aaron Mooy
    0
  • Elias Kachunga
    0
  • Kasey Palmer
    0
  • Rajiv van La Parra
    0
  • Nahki Wells
    0
  • Substitutes
  • Jack Payne
    0
  • Michael Hefele
    0
  • Submission / Results

    Comments
    Show more comments

    Previous Articles

    LIVE: Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield Wednesday - Follow all the latest action from the John Smith's Stadium

    Join the Examiner's LIVE Coverage as Huddersfield Town host Sheffield Wednesday at the John Smith's Stadium.

    All the build-up, breaking team news and pre-match content followed by full, comprehensive coverage of this afternoon's encounter

    Related Tags

    Events
    Football League Championship
    People
    Mark Hudson
    Elias Kachunga
    Kasey Palmer
    Jack Payne
    Nahki Wells
    Tommy Smith
    Christopher Schindler
    Aaron Mooy
    Places
    John Smith's Stadium
    Organisations
    Sky
    Thomson
    Teams
    Huddersfield Town FC

    Football News

    Recommended in Football Match Reports

    Most Read in Sport

    1. Huddersfield Town FC
      What Norwich City boss Alex Neil said about going above Huddersfield Town to lead Championship
    2. David Wagner
      Four reasons why David Wagner is looking forward to Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield Wednesday
    3. Cameron Jerome
      Huddersfield Town fans in record crowd need to roar their side back to Championship summit
    4. Huddersfield
      Are you Celtic in disguise? Sheffield Wednesday's previous visits to Huddersfield
    5. Huddersfield Town FC
      Huddersfield Town's clash with Sheffield Wednesday set for new John Smith's record

    Recommended on Examiner

    Huddersfield Examiner

    Journalists

    Doug Thomson
    Huddersfield Town correspondent
    Chris Roberts
    Huddersfield Giants correspondent
    Louise Cooper
    Crime correspondent
    Nick Lavigueur
    Health Correspondent
    Joanne Douglas
    Local Government Correspondent
    Linda Whitwam
    Education Correspondent
    Henryk Zientek
    Business Correspondent
    Martin Shaw
    Mirfield Correspondent