Huddersfield Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1: Fernando Forestieri ends Town's 100% home record

Huddersfield Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1. 16.10.16: Sheffield Wednesday's Fernando Forestieri scores his side's goal from the penalty spot.

Huddersfield Town lost their 100 per cent home record as Fernando Forestieri's second-half penalty swung a tight Yorkshire derby in Sheffield Wednesday's direction.

Forestieri kept his cool to slot his 67th-minute kick past Danny Ward after a handball by Rajiv van La Parra.

Wednesday's Italian ace had earlier hit a post while Town's Elias Kachunga later had a header cleared off the line.

The Sky-televised game was played in front of 22,368, Town's highest-ever league gate at the John Smith's Stadium.

WATCH: Doug Thomson and Blake Welton preview Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield Wednesday

First Half

4 mins: Nervy moments after a Wednesday corner, but David Jones' cross glances the bar and Town survive.

12 mins: Neat Town move as Christopher Schindler releases Nahki Wells for a cross, but the ball is cleared.

13 mins: Town keeper Danny Ward races from his area to clear from Fernando Forestieri.

25 mins: Wells glances a header across the face of goal.

29 mins: Kasey Palmer's header is held by Wednesday keeper Kieren Westwood.

32 mins: Westwod holds an Elias Kachunga shot at the second attempt.

33 mins: Westwood saves Palmer's low shot.

44 mins: Town skipper Mark Hudson makes a key clearance from a Kieran Lee delivery.

45mins: Tommy Smith's cross is deflected into the side-netting.

WATCH: Doug Thomson and Blake Welton on Huddersfield Town v Sheffield Wednesday at Half Time

Second Half

48 mins: Forestieri lofts a shot against the right-hand post.

53 mins: Rajiv van La Parra's cross forces Wednesday defender Sam Hutchinson into an acrobatic headed clearance.

60 mins: Town left-back Chris Lowe curls a free-kick just over.

67 mins: Forestieri fires Wednesday in front from the penalty spot after van La Parra is ruled to have handled a Tom Lees shot.

73 mins: Aaron Mooy drives a free-kick into the Wednesday wall.

75 mins: Town substitute Jack Payne's shot is blocked.

77 mins: Smith does enough to thwart Gary Hooper, whose close-range header is defected off course.

80 mins: Kachunga's header from Lowe's corner is cleared off the line by Hooper.

90 mins: Ward saves from Wednesday's Liam Palmer.

Line Ups

Town: Ward, Smith, Hudson, Schindler, Lowe (Hefele, 84), Mooy, Hogg, Van La Parra, Palmer (Payne, 70), Kachunga, Wells.

Unused Subs: Whitehead, Bunn, Holmes-Dennis, Cranie, Coleman.

Wednesday: Westwood, Palmer, Pudil, Lees, Hutchinson, Bannan (Wallace, 57), Jones, Lee, Reach, Forestieri (Nuhiu, 84), Hooper (Loovens, 90).

Unused Subs: Abdi, Hunt, Buckley, Dawson.

Referee: Graham Scott (Oxfordshire).