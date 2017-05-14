Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s all to play for on Wednesday night as Huddersfield Town were unable to break down a stubborn Owls side during their SkyBet Championship play-off first-leg encounter.

David Wagner’s men dominated a largely negative Sheffield Wednesday throughout in front of a buoyant John Smith’s Stadium crowd as the visitors’ tactical gameplan of stifling Town paid off.

Despite their insistence on slowing down the game at every opportunity – as well as some dubious gamesmanship – Carlos Carvalhal will be the happier of the two bosses heading into the return clash.

Town had their chances but too often were unable to convert their possession into a clinical edge – an issue symptomatic in what has otherwise been an incredible campaign for the club.

Wagner had an almost full-strength squad to select from, other than long-term injury absentees Phil Billing, Jon Gorenc Stankovic and Kasey Palmer, while Danny Ward sat the game out through suspension.

The Welshman’s red card against Cardiff City in the final match of the regular season paved the way for Joel Coleman to start in goal for Town with Nahki Wells also coming in for Collin Quaner up front.

The third change to the side brought the welcome return of top scorer Elias Kachunga, who had missed the last four league encounters due to a calf injury, replacing Sean Scannell on the right side of the attacking trio.

Town’s fans created a scene of wild excitement and celebration - flags waving, clappers clapping and supporters jumping – mixed with the nervous anticipation a derby brings, particularly one of this magnitude.

But Town, making their first ever appearance in the second tier play-offs, weren’t overawed and started the game the brighter, taking the game to Sheffield Wednesday.

Yet despite dictating the opening 20 minutes there was little of note for either goalkeeper to do, with the Owls more than content to let Town play out from the back and soak up the resultant pressure.

Minutes later Town’s first real opportunity presented itself as Wells flicked Chris Lowe’s cross into the box but Izzy Brown, leaning backwards, could only scuff his shot onto the top of the bar.

As the referee blew for the end of the first-half, Town will have felt disappointed not to have made their dominance count in an opening exchanges.

Much of the frustration would have been Town’s lack of a killer final ball when it mattered, similarly Wednesday’s tactically astute game plan to dig in and pick their moment to strike.

The Owls clearly came to the John Smith’s Stadium to go back to Hillsborough for the second-leg with the minimum of a stalemate and, although a somewhat negative approach, it clearly worked in the opening 45 minutes.

The second-half started with more of the same with Town the only side looking to win the game – Wells trying a delicate chip over Keiren Westwood which the Wednesday keeper had to tip over the bar for a corner.

It wasn’t to be, though, and so it is over to the second leg at Hillsborough – a game which could go to extra-time and penalties if necessary.