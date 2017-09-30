Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fell to their second league defeat of the campaign as Tottenham Hotspur and Harry Kane ran riot at the John Smith's Stadium.

David Wagner's men had boasted the Premier League's second best defensive record so far this season ahead of the encounter but it took Spurs just 23 minutes to demonstrate the gulf in class between the sides.



A Kane double and another from Ben Davies effectively ended the contest in the first-half before substitute Moussa Sissoko added a fourth in injury time.



Ahead of the game there was just one change to the side which drew at Burnley last weekend with Rajiv van La Parra replacing Abdelhamid Sabiri meaning Tom Ince moved into the number 10 role just behind Laurent Depoitre.



The Dutchman's inclusion was arguably a surprising move, having brought nationwide condemnation for his diving antics in that Turf Moor clash.

Nevertheless it was a great show of faith from head coach Wagner but one the winger was unable to repay as Town were demolished by a rampant Spurs side.

It started so well though and could have been so different as, roared on by a vociferous home support in glorious sunshine, Tommy Smith's 25 yard piledriver was saved well by Hugo Lloris in the visitors’ goal.

Perversely Town were perhaps too positive in the early exchanges and their over-eagerness meant they were quickly undone by a clinical Spurs side.

Too far forward and out of shape, Lossl's long kick upfield was easily cut-out by Kieran Trippier and once Chris Lowe mis-timed his challenge on Harry Kane the prolific England forward was never going to miss a one-on-one opportunity.

One-nil quickly turned to two as marauding full-back Ben Davies got in on the act after the unfortunate Lowe saw his clearance fall into the Spurs man's path.

Town tried to rally admirably and should have had a penalty when Elias Kachunga was knocked over by Davinson Sanchez in the box.

But the hosts were still visibly shell-shocked from the opening – evident as Lossl scuffed a clearance and was nearly made to pay by the predatory Kane.

It was just a temporary cessation to Town's misery though as Kane did double his tally minutes later, creating space for himself on the edge of the box before curling the ball home for Tottenham's third.

Spurs could, and should, have had more in the opening 45 minutes as they gave Huddersfield Town a Premier League masterclass.

Dele Alli glided past Mathias Zanka before seeing his effort hit the post while Kane once again had the ball in the back of the net but it was disallowed for offside.

The half-time whistle couldn't come soon enough for Town although Depoitre did hit the post from 20 yards out after a positive run at the Spurs defence.

Town showed their character to once again take the game to Tottenham in the second period with Elias Kachunga inches away from connecting with substitute Scott Malone's cross.



But in essence it was always going to be a case of damage-limitations, evident from Wagner's decision to replace Aaron Mooy with Philip Billing on the hour-mark.



And as Town tried to salvage some proud in front of an incredible home crowd who never stopped singing, Tottenham struck again – Moussa Sissoko bundling the ball over the line after a quick break by Spurs.

It sealed the end of a tough day for Huddersfield Town as the reality of top-flight football bit David Wagner's side but they will undoubtedly learn their lessons and move on to much more important games.

Premier League survival will ultimately not be decided on results against the likes of Tottenham Hotspur but games against the likes of Burnley, Brighton and Swansea - with a trip to the latter awaiting after the international break