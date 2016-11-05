Huddersfield Town dominated, but had to make do with a draw against a stubborn Birmingham City.
David Wagner 's side, looking far more assured than in the 5-0 thumping at Fulham , went ahead through Elias Kachunga 's 69th-minute shot after fine work by Aaron Mooy .
But the lead lasted just four minutes, as former Town loan player Lukas Jutkiewicz headed an equaliser after Town failed to deal with David Cotterill's free-kick into the area.
The home side had two penalty appeals rejected during the closing stages with the final whistle signalling only Town's second draw of the season.
First Half
5 mins: Town force successive corners, Ryan Shotton blocks from Elias Kachunga on the first of them.
18 mins: Nahki Wells ' stinging shot is parried by Tomasz Kuszczak.
21 mins: Tommy Smith 's low shot from outside the area is held.
24 mins: Wells fires a 25-yard free-kick wide.
25 mins: Lukas Jutkiewicz heads over for Birmingham.
28 mins: Sean Scannell 's shot is blocked.
38 mins: Kasey Palmer puts a 30-yard free-kick over.
44 mins: Wells' low shot is saved.
Second Half
52 mins: David Cotterill drills a 20-yard free-kick into the Town wall.
55 mins: Jonathan Hogg 's drive from distance is held.
59 mins: Smith shoots just too high.
62 mins: Jack Payne 's low effort is saved.
69 mins: Town go ahead through Kachunga's shot after great work by Aaron Mooy.
72 mins: Wells hits the top of the bar.
73 mins: Birmingham level through Jutkiewicz, who heads home after a Cotterill free-kick is helped on.
79 mins: Mooy' free-kick is deflected onto the roof of the net.
87 mins: Hogg shoots just wide.
90 mins: Shotton heads narrowly wide for Birmingham.
Line Ups
Town: Ward, Smith, Hefele, Schindler, Lowe, Hogg, Mooy, Kachunga, Palmer (Payne, 80), Scannell (Van La Parra, 60), Wells.
Subs not used: Whitehead, Hudson, Billing, Holmes-Dennis, Coleman.
Birmingham: Kuszczak, Spector, Morrison, Shotton, Grounds, Cotterill (Stewart, 75), Kieftenbeld, Gleeson, Davis (Fabbrini, 64), Donaldson, Jutkiewicz.
Subs not used: Robinson, Adams, Maghoma, Dacres-Cogley, Legzdins.
Referee: Stephen Martin (Staffordshire).