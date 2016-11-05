Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town dominated, but had to make do with a draw against a stubborn Birmingham City.

David Wagner 's side, looking far more assured than in the 5-0 thumping at Fulham , went ahead through Elias Kachunga 's 69th-minute shot after fine work by Aaron Mooy .

But the lead lasted just four minutes, as former Town loan player Lukas Jutkiewicz headed an equaliser after Town failed to deal with David Cotterill's free-kick into the area.

The home side had two penalty appeals rejected during the closing stages with the final whistle signalling only Town's second draw of the season.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Huddersfield Town vs Birmingham City Pre-Match Analysis Share this video Watch Next

First Half

5 mins: Town force successive corners, Ryan Shotton blocks from Elias Kachunga on the first of them.

18 mins: Nahki Wells ' stinging shot is parried by Tomasz Kuszczak.

21 mins: Tommy Smith 's low shot from outside the area is held.

24 mins: Wells fires a 25-yard free-kick wide.

25 mins: Lukas Jutkiewicz heads over for Birmingham.

28 mins: Sean Scannell 's shot is blocked.

38 mins: Kasey Palmer puts a 30-yard free-kick over.

44 mins: Wells' low shot is saved.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Half Time Analysis: Huddersfield 0 Birmingham City 0 Share this video Watch Next

Second Half

52 mins: David Cotterill drills a 20-yard free-kick into the Town wall.

55 mins: Jonathan Hogg 's drive from distance is held.

59 mins: Smith shoots just too high.

62 mins: Jack Payne 's low effort is saved.

69 mins: Town go ahead through Kachunga's shot after great work by Aaron Mooy.

72 mins: Wells hits the top of the bar.

73 mins: Birmingham level through Jutkiewicz, who heads home after a Cotterill free-kick is helped on.

79 mins: Mooy' free-kick is deflected onto the roof of the net.

87 mins: Hogg shoots just wide.

90 mins: Shotton heads narrowly wide for Birmingham.

Line Ups

Town: Ward, Smith, Hefele, Schindler, Lowe, Hogg, Mooy, Kachunga, Palmer (Payne, 80), Scannell (Van La Parra, 60), Wells.

Subs not used: Whitehead, Hudson, Billing, Holmes-Dennis, Coleman.

Birmingham: Kuszczak, Spector, Morrison, Shotton, Grounds, Cotterill (Stewart, 75), Kieftenbeld, Gleeson, Davis (Fabbrini, 64), Donaldson, Jutkiewicz.

Subs not used: Robinson, Adams, Maghoma, Dacres-Cogley, Legzdins.

Referee: Stephen Martin (Staffordshire).