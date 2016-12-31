Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nahki Wells rescued a point for Huddersfield Town - but they should have had all three.

The forward levelled with a stoppage-time free-kick from just outside the penalty area following a foul on substitute Jack Payne .

Blackburn Rovers had gone in front through Danny Graham's 81st-minute header - their first real attack of the game.

Town dominated throughout but were unable to make their possession count - Rovers keeper Jason Steele made first-half saves from Rajiv van La Parra , Kasey Palmer and Wells.

Then he denied Jack Payne late on before he was unable to keep out Wells' set-piece as the Bermudian struck in the third minute of time added on.

The game drew a recorded gate of 21,311, including 1,072 visiting fans.

First Half

1 min: Rovers keeper Jason Steele saves from Rajiv van La Parra then Kasey Palmer.

18 mins: After van La Parra's shot is blocked, Nahki Wells puts the rebound over.

22 mins: Blackburn win a corner and get the ball in the Town penalty area for the first time.

28 mins: As the visitors counter-attack, Sam Gallagher's low ball just evades the stretching Danny Graham.

29 mins: Wells lays off to Elias Kachunga, whose low shot is held.

31 mins: Tommy Smith crosses, Steele thwarts Wells at close quarters.

41 mins: Van La Parra is well placed but well off target from Wells' flick-on.

43 mins: Wells shoots over from 20 yards out.

Second Half

54 mins: Aaron Mooy's corner finds Kachunga unmarked, but he scuffs his shot.

64 mins: Chris Lowe's deep free-kick is collected by Steele.

72 mins: Blackburn's Charlie Mulgrew hooks clear as Harry Bunn pokes ball goalwards after good work by Wells.

81 mins: Graham heads Blackburn ahead from Liam Feeney's cross. 0-1.

83 mins: Steele saves from Jack Payne after he plays a one-two with Chris Lowe.

84 mins: Payne's shot is blocked.

90+3 mins: Wells levels from a free-kick after Payne is fouled by Elliott Bennett.

Teams

Town: Ward, Smith, Hefele, Schindler, Lowe, Whitehead (Hudson, 86), Mooy, Kachunga, Palmer (Payne, 59), Van La Parra (Bunn, 59), Wells.

Subs not used: Cranie, Stankovic, Billing, Coleman.

Blackburn: Steele, Williams, Greer, Nyambe, Feeney, Gallagher, Mulgrew, Conway, Akpan, Evans (Bennett, 69), Graham (Brown, 88).

Subs not used: Stokes, Emnes, Mahoney, Travis, Raya.