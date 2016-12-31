Nahki Wells rescued a point for Huddersfield Town - but they should have had all three.
The forward levelled with a stoppage-time free-kick from just outside the penalty area following a foul on substitute Jack Payne .
Blackburn Rovers had gone in front through Danny Graham's 81st-minute header - their first real attack of the game.
Town dominated throughout but were unable to make their possession count - Rovers keeper Jason Steele made first-half saves from Rajiv van La Parra , Kasey Palmer and Wells.
Then he denied Jack Payne late on before he was unable to keep out Wells' set-piece as the Bermudian struck in the third minute of time added on.
The game drew a recorded gate of 21,311, including 1,072 visiting fans.
First Half
1 min: Rovers keeper Jason Steele saves from Rajiv van La Parra then Kasey Palmer.
18 mins: After van La Parra's shot is blocked, Nahki Wells puts the rebound over.
22 mins: Blackburn win a corner and get the ball in the Town penalty area for the first time.
28 mins: As the visitors counter-attack, Sam Gallagher's low ball just evades the stretching Danny Graham.
29 mins: Wells lays off to Elias Kachunga, whose low shot is held.
31 mins: Tommy Smith crosses, Steele thwarts Wells at close quarters.
41 mins: Van La Parra is well placed but well off target from Wells' flick-on.
43 mins: Wells shoots over from 20 yards out.
Second Half
54 mins: Aaron Mooy's corner finds Kachunga unmarked, but he scuffs his shot.
64 mins: Chris Lowe's deep free-kick is collected by Steele.
72 mins: Blackburn's Charlie Mulgrew hooks clear as Harry Bunn pokes ball goalwards after good work by Wells.
81 mins: Graham heads Blackburn ahead from Liam Feeney's cross. 0-1.
83 mins: Steele saves from Jack Payne after he plays a one-two with Chris Lowe.
84 mins: Payne's shot is blocked.
90+3 mins: Wells levels from a free-kick after Payne is fouled by Elliott Bennett.
Teams
Town: Ward, Smith, Hefele, Schindler, Lowe, Whitehead (Hudson, 86), Mooy, Kachunga, Palmer (Payne, 59), Van La Parra (Bunn, 59), Wells.
Subs not used: Cranie, Stankovic, Billing, Coleman.
Blackburn: Steele, Williams, Greer, Nyambe, Feeney, Gallagher, Mulgrew, Conway, Akpan, Evans (Bennett, 69), Graham (Brown, 88).
Subs not used: Stokes, Emnes, Mahoney, Travis, Raya.
Referee: Darren Bond (Lancashire).