Huddersfield Town were comprehensively beaten by Premier League champions Chelsea on a wintery night at the John Smith's Stadium.

Tiémoué Bakayoko, Willian and Pedro took the tie out of the Terriers' reach with 40 minutes still to play, with Laurent Depoitre netting a late consolation with the final touch of the match.

Town were out-performed by Antonio Conte's Blues, whose squad is filled with some of the most talented players in the top flight.

David Wagner made just one change to the side which dominated Brighton last time out, with US international Danny Williams coming in for Collin Quaner and the Terriers switching to a 4-3-3 from the usual 4-2-3-1.

Despite the switch to a more robust formation, Town were nearly behind in the sixth minute when Pedro latched on to a through ball and finished neatly, but the former Barcelona winger was flagged for offside – much to Town's relief.

The Terriers grew into the match, having their first shot in earnest in the 10th minute – with Aaron Mooy's well-struck volley on the edge of the area being inadvertently blocked by a Town leg in the box.

But the host's hard work was undone in the 23rd minute, when Jonas Lossl's short goal kick to Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen put the Dane under pressure.

Zanka knocked the ball back to his compatriot, who slipped during his clearance, allowing Victor Moses to win the header, putting the champions immediately on the front foot.

The quality of Eden Hazard and Willian kicked in, with the Brazilian sliding in Bakayoko to clip home the opening goal – despite the best efforts of Chris Lowe on the line.

And the French international came close to doubling the visitors' lead in the final five minutes of the half, but nodded just wide after Hazard had won a free kick from Zanka with some fine footwork out on the right flank.

But Chelsea didn't have to wait long for their second.

Just before the break, skipper Cesar Azpilicueta found Marcos Alonso wide open on the left, with the former Fiorentina full back picking out an unmarked Willian in the box to head the champions into a deserved two-goal lead.

It could have been three for Anotonio Conte's men shortly after if it weren't for a brilliant stop by Town's number one to deny Pedro in a one-on-one situation.

The second half continued much like the first – with Chelsea providing the attacking threat and an unadventurous Town sitting deep and coughing up possession too easily.

And it was three in the 50th minute when Willian was able to wrestle Alonso's cross towards an unmarked Pedro in the box, with the Spaniard powering into the top corner from the penalty spot.

The visitors continued to slice through Town throughout the second half, with Hazard being denied a goal by a smart Lossl save 15 minutes into the second period.

That seemed to jolt the lacklustre Terriers into life and Wagner's men started to look more dangerous.

First, Ince watched his clipped effort over Thibaut Courtois get headed off the line by Andreas Christensen, before Zanka drove narrowly over from 25 yards.

The game looked to be petering out when the hosts entered the dying minutes without finding th elusive goal, but Town did net a consolation with the final touch of the match.

Laurent Depoite – on for Mounie – out-jumped his man in the box and buried Florent Hadergjonaj's whipped cross with a fine glanced header, after drawing the Chelsea stopper into a smart save minutes earlier.

The goal gave Town some respectability, but the Terriers were ultimately second-best on the day.

Wagner's men will have to perform much better in Watford this weekend if they are to arrest their current away form and secure another vital three Premier League points.