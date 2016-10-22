Login Register
Huddersfield Town 1 Derby County 0: Last gasp Elias Kachunga goal seals dramatic win

The John Smith's Stadium was sent into delirium as the forward grabbed an injury time winner for David Wagner's side

Huddersfield Town 1 Derby County 0, 22.10.16: Elias Kachunga celebrates his stoppage time winner.
Elias Kachunga headed a dramatic stoppage-time winner for Huddersfield Town.

The John Smith's Stadium clash was three minutes into the four added on when the German converted Harry Bunn's cross to lift Town back to third in the Championship.

It had looked as though Town would have to make do with a goalless draw.

Scott Carson was the busier of the two keepers, making good second-half saves from Nahki Wells and substitute Bunn.

Derby are the Football League's lowest scorers with just seven, and seldom provided a real threat to Town.

But they had conceded only 10 - until Kachunga claimed his fifth goal of the season.

It was a ninth win of the league campaign for David Wagner's side, who had lost their previous two games.

The recorded gate of 19,794 included 1,932 Derby fans.

First Half

6mins: Rajiv van La Parra's shot is blocked by the sliding Johnny Russell.

8mins: Kasey Palmer is wide from distance.

9mins: Palmer's neat footwork frees Nahki Wells, but he is crowded out.

17mins: Van La Parra's ambitious long ranger flies over.

20mins: Moment of danger for Town as Will Hughes curls a shot across the face of goal and just wide.

30mins: Wells turns neatly but shoots over from outside the area.

31mins: Hughes sets up Derby colleague Matej Vydra, but he's well off target.

34mins: The busy Palmer twice has efforts from outside the area blocked.

36mins: Jacob Butterfield gets into a promising position, but puts the ball well wide.

41mins: Christopher Schindler's header from a corner is held by Scott Carson.

43mins: Tommy Smith shoots over.

Second Half

54mins: Richard Keogh heads over from a Derby free-kick.

64mins: Danny Ward saves from Cyrus Christie then tips a Keogh header over.

66mins: Wells is denied one-handed by keeper Carson before Lowe shoots just wide.

75mins: Harry Bunn's stinging curler is parried by Carson.

78mins: Jack Payne shoots wide from the edge of the area.

86mins: Elias Kachunga's header is easily held.

88mins: Smith blazes the ball over when well placed from Payne's pass.

90+3mins: Kachunga heads the winner from Bunn's cross

Line Ups

Town: Ward, Smith, Hefele, Schindler, Lowe, Hogg, Whitehead (Mooy, 61), Kachunga, Palmer, Van La Parra (Bunn, 61), Wells (Payne, 74).

Subs not used: Hudson, Holmes-Dennis, Cranie, Murphy.

Derby: Carson, Christie, Keogh, Pearce, Olsson, Russell (Anya, 58), Johnson, Butterfield, Hughes, Ince, Vydra (Bent, 71).

Subs not used: Baird, Weimann, Hanson, Rawson, Mitchell.

Referee: Peter Bankes (Merseyside).

 
