Huddersfield Town put on a heroic performance at the John Smith's Stadium but were unable to halt Manchester City extending their winning streak to 18 games.

Few gave David Wagner's side a chance ahead of the game with brazen bookmakers even offering 16/1 for a Town victory ahead of the game.

But once again the spirit and determination of the Terriers nearly saw the side pull off another remarkable victory in what is already becoming a memorable campaign for the side.

An own-goal from Nicolas Otamendi from a Christopher Schindler header had the Premier League's established order worried in first-half stoppage before normal service resumed.

Sergio Aguero from the penalty spot and a Raheem Sterling strike in the 84 minute sealed the win with Rajiv van La Parra dismissed late on for an altercation with Leroy Sane.

Ahead of kick-off, Wagner made three changes to the starting XI which lost last time out at Bournemouth with both Christopher Schindler and Jonathan Hogg unsurprisingly returning to the side.

It meant Elias Kachunga and Martin Cranie dropped to the bench with the other inclusion seeing captain Tommy Smith come in at right-back in place of Florent Hadergjonaj.

The German boss also plumped for the same 4-3-2-1 system successfully used against City's near neighbours Manchester United last month which saw the Terriers record a historic 2-1 victory.

Another key component of that win was Town's ability to 'game manage' – playing the game in five minutes chunks involving staying tight and compact and only pressing the opposition in key areas of the pitch.

And for the opening 15 minutes it once again worked to perfection as City had 77% possession but only had Sergio Aguero's clear offside goal to show for their fluid, free-flowing football.

Yet despite City at times having every player barring goalkeeper Ederson in the Town half it certainly wasn't a case of the Terriers 'Parking the Bus' either.

Big man Laurent Depoitre was always a useful outlet while Town also looked to test City's makeshift left-back Fabian Delph at every opportunity – Tom Ince expertly releasing Smith on the break who cut in 25 yards out before firing an effort over the bar.

But as Pep Guardiola's side continued their audition for the footballing equivalent of the Harlem GlobeTrotters, the question had to be whether Town had the mettle to continue to successfully frustrate their more illustrious rivals?

It looked as if the answer was going to be not too long when Sergio Aguero strolled into the box put through by David Silva only for a heroic last ditch tackle from Christopher Schindler thwarted the Spaniard.

The German centre-back was then influential at the other end – nearly helping Town to a shock lead, flicking on a dangerous Mooy cross for Mathias Zanka's header to go inches wide.

It typified Town's dogged determination to keep plugging away and their excellent tactical masterclass gained the rewards it deserved at the end of the first-half.

Once again Schindler at the centre of the action – his near-post flick on from a Tom Ince corner ricocheting off Nicolas Otamendi to leave Ederson stranded in the City goal.

Cue pandemonium in this small part of West Yorkshire and an expectant backlash from the Premier League leaders in the second-half.

But any thoughts of a 45 minutes of brave rearguard action from Town were quickly obliterated in the opening two minutes of the second period – Scott Malone pulling down Raheem Sterling in the box with Aguero stepping-up to coolly slot home the resultant penalty.

City continued to dominate the possession but other than a stunning free-kick from Leroy Sane striking the top of the bar and Aguero forcing a good save from Jonas Lossl, Town more than held their own.

The game then descended into something of a scrappy affair – with Scott Malone, Jonathan Hogg and Fernandinho all cautioned in the process.

It suited Town though and in ain an act of frustration Guardiola threw on forward Gabriel Jesus for defender Vincent Kompany.

But it was a stroke of fortune that finally broke Huddersfield Town hearts than any tactical genius from the Spaniard as Sterling sealed the win for City with a rebounded effort from the substitute Jesus.

The spirit among Wagner's men kept Manchester City honest for the remaining minutes with many believing Aaron Mooy had salvaged a much-deserved draw with a wicked free-kick.

It was only side-netting though and Guardiola's men hung on for the win – they may have got the three points but Huddersfield Town will have won the hearts and minds of many watching neutral across the globe.