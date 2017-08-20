Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's first top-flight home game for 45 years ended with a joyous but hard-fought victory against Newcastle United.

Following a first half in which the home side dominated without really threatening the Magpies goal, an Aaron Mooy thunderstrike sent the John Smith's crowd into raptures early in the second-half.

And after last weekend's 3-0 victory at Crystal Palace, back-to-back wins have also given David Wagner's men a dream start to Premier League life, in turn boosting their hopes of surviving in the top-flight.

Ahead of the game, there was one change to the starting line-up which expertly dispatched Crystal Palace last weekend, with Rajiv van La Parra replacing Kasey Palmer.

The change meant Tom Ince moved into the No10 position with the Dutchman taking his customary left wing slot

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Laurent Depoitre was also replaced on the bench by Joe Lolley, while Jonathan Hogg (ankle), Martin Cranie (hip flexor), Nahki Wells (ankle) and Jon Gorenc Stanković (knee) were still out injured.

The build-up in and around the town was something not seen in many supporters’ lifetimes and it was translated into a white-hot atmosphere ahead of kick-off at a packed John Smith's Stadium.

And this was matched by the ferocious intensity of the opening exchanges, with Town carrying the majority of the threat, looking to get balls into the box at the earliest opportunity for the lively Steve Mounie to feed off.

Yet it was Newcastle United who brought the first real save for either goalkeeper – Matt Ritchie capitalising on a loose Tommy Smith header only to see his curling effort excellently palmed away for a corner by Jonas Lossl.

And although Town continued to have the better of the play, the concern was David Wagner's men had hardly made the visiting keeper work in the opening 45 minutes, with the visitors more than happy to soak up the pressure and grow into the game.

But any growing concerns were quickly alleviated immediately after the interval – Mooy playing a one-two with Elias Kachunga before curling an unstoppable shot into the back of Rob Elliot's net.

The club's first ever Premier League home goal sent the home supporters into raptures and it was only fitting Town's talisman Aaron Mooy got it.

The goal forced Rafa Benitez's side to play more on the front foot in search of a way back into the game with Lossl once again into action – doing well to turn Joselu's shot behind for a corner.

Town arguably rode their luck as Newcastle continued to press – Perez turning over the bar from eight yards out when he should have done better.

However, Town stood resolute with Lossl and Christopher Schindler's rearguard performance phenomenal throughout, and fundamental in securing a second successive clean sheet so far this campaign.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

With the rest of the nation watching via SKY, this was a perfect showcase for what the club, led by owner Dean Hoyle and head coach Wagner, are doing in this little part of West Yorkshire.

Only two newly-promoted sides have won their first two Premier League games in 25 years of history - Hull City last season and Bolton Wanderers in 2001-02.

It is worth remembering it's a marathon, not a sprint though, with the former promptly returning to the SkyBet Championship nine months later – but right now everyone will enjoy this feeling of sharing top spot with Manchester United, and rightly so.

Town knew they needed to put early points on the Premier League board and they've done exactly that!