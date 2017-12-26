Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tom Ince netted his first competitive goal for Huddersfield Town today as the Terriers were held at home by Stoke City.

The winger opened the scoring in the 10th minute with his 45th shot in the Premier League for the Terriers, before Ramadan Sobhi levelled the match with half an hour to go.

Referee Anthony Taylor could have pointed to the spot twice in the second half at either end, but denied both teams penalties as they shared the spoils at the John Smith's Stadium

David Wagner made four changes to the side that earned a good point at Southampton three days ago, with full backs Scott Malone and Florent Hadergjonaj making way for last season's pairing of Chris Lowe and Tommy Smith.

Danny Williams made way for Jonathan Hogg, who returned from a one-match suspension following his red card received at Watford 10 days ago.

The final change came up top, where Steve Mounie replaced the in-form Laurent Depoitre, who had netted three goals in the previous three matches coming into the fixture.

Town had the first chance of the match in the fifth minute, when Ince dragged his left-footed shot wide of Jack Butland's post, but it was Jonas Lossl who was troubled first out of the keepers, making a good double save from Xherdan Shaqiri and Joe Allen after the Potters broke through the Town line down their right hand side.

The Terriers made the perfect response to that moment of pressure however, when Collin Quaner slipped in Smith down the right hand side.

The winger received the ball again on the right side of the box and – after riding a challenge and performing a pirouette – rolled a perfect ball into the path of Ince, who made no mistake from six yards out.

Stoke could have levelled after 16 minutes, but Peter Crouch – the Premier League's leading headed goalscorer – could not steer his nodded effort on target from a corner – putting the chance narrowly over the bar.

And Stoke came even closer to levelling through Switzerland international Shaqiri following a misplaced Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen pass.

Chris Lowe got back to block the effort and put it fractionally wide for a corner.

From the resulting set-piece, Lossl made an exceptional save from Ryan Shawcross' header, before Lowe cleared Kurt Zouma's shot off the line - repeating the feat from a Maxim Choupo-Moting backheel on the rebound.

And the Cameroon international was frustrated again moments later when Lossl made arguably the save of the season from the Stoke winger's bicycle kick.

The great Dane stretched out a firm hand to palm the ball on to the post an inch before it crossed the line before claiming the loose ball.

After an enormous amount of goalmouth action condensed into a minute, the rest of the half ticked by at a slower pace, with only Rajiv Van La Parra forcing either keeper into a save – with Butland scrambling to his left to keep out the Dutchman's curled effort after cutting inside from the left wing.

The visitors did have the ball in the back of the net in the final minute of added time in the first period, but the threatening Choupo-Moting was rightly flagged offside.

The first chance in the second half fell to Town's record signing Mounie, with the Benin forward's overhead kick flashing narrowly over the bar.

Shaqiri also went close with a curled effort, but Lossl watched it safely bend wide of his post before Ince fired into Butland's hands at the other end.

Town looked likelier to get the second of the match, with Quaner – now looking for his fourth assist of the season - at the heart of the attacking play down the right.

The German inadvertently found Van La Parra in on goal 10 minutes into the half, but the Stoke stopper did well to smother the winger's strike on goal.

Mounie fired narrowly over in the next phase, but Town's inability to find the second came back to haunt them.

Stoke sprung quickly from a free kick in the Town half, with Allen careering down the left.

The Wales international rolled an inviting cross into the box, which evaded everyone before Ramadan Sobhi tapped in unmarked at the back post.

Town's response was almost immediate, with Quaner testing Butland with a bobbling effort from the edge of the box.

The resultant corner led to a contentious point in the match, with Mooy being brought down by Allen in the box.

Replays showed the Stoke midfielder clearly taking the Australian out, but Anthony Taylor waved away the Terriers' protests.

The referee was back in the spotlight minutes later, when he denied the visitors a penalty following Christopher Schinlder's tackle on substitute Mame Biram Diouf..

The German centre half did seem to catch the striker, with it possibly being a case of the official evening up the spot kick decisions.

In an end-to-end half, both teams came close to breaking the stalemate, but Lossl was there once again to deny Crouch's back-post header, while Butland made a smart save to deny Lolley's driven shot at his front post.

Both sides will take the point this Boxing Day, with neither side able to land that knockout punch and snatch all three in West Yorkshire.