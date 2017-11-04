Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Many predicted a battle and that is what the 24,092 John Smith's Stadium got as Huddersfield Town bravely defeated West Bromwich Albion.

And despite the Manchester United heroics last time in West Yorkshire, this home victory will arguably be even sweeter on the eve of the second anniversary of David Wagner's appointment at the club.

It certainly felt the case for the German boss as he leapt onto the pitch to congratulate his players after holding on for over 30 minutes with ten-men.

Before that it seemed to be going to the pre-match script – Town dominating possession and eventually being rewarded with a 25 yard thunderstrike from the boot of Rajiv van La Parra.

The match then turned on the dismissal of Christopher Schindler for a second bookable offence early in the second-half.

And despite a West Bromwich Albion revival, Town’s character, grit and determination - fundamental to Wagner’s footballing philosophy, saw his side survive.

Prior to the game there were three changes to the side which lost last weekend at Anfield with both full-backs altered and Danny Williams making way for Elias Kachunga in the starting XI.

It also meant a return to the tried and trusted 4-2-3-1 formation but with arguably the intention of a more attacking impetus from the marauding Scott Malone and Florent Hadergjonaj.

Kachunga's inclusion also saw Aaron Mooy drop back into a deeper midfield position alongside Jonathan Hogg with Tom Ince starting in the 'Number 10' role.

The opening 15 minutes in a rocking John Smith’s Stadium went according to the pre-match script of Huddersfield Town dictating the tempo with both Malone and Hadergjonaj wreaking havoc on opposite numbers Allan Nyom and Kieran Gibbs.

The latter also lucky enough not to concede a penalty after Rajiv van La Parra went down in the area under a challenge from the former-Arsenal man.

However Town continued to probe without finding any clear-cut openings on the visitor’s goal with the Baggies content to try to hit the Terriers on the break with the industrious Hal Robson-Kanu their main outlet.

With 68% possession, it looked as though Town were not to be rewarded for all their first-half endeavours as the clock moved toward the 45 minute mark.

Yet as the majority of the John Smith's Stadium’s attention perhaps turned to their half-time refreshments Rajiv van La Parra was the man to make them taste even sweeter at the interval.

The Dutchman, who had ran the West Bromwich Albion defence ragged throughout, incredibly curled the ball into the top corner from 25 yards out.

The goal should have seen Town eventually romp to a routine victory against an inept West Bromwich Albion side who offered little as an attacking force.

However Wiltshire referee Roger East and his erratic decision-making had other ideas – sending-off Town's Christopher Schindler for a second bookable offence early in the second period.

The challenge on Ahmed Hegazi perhaps warranted a caution, but the first for perfectly fine challenge on Robson-Kanu will rankle and already booked the German had to go.

Baggies boss Tony Pulis suddenly saw an unexpected lifeline – making a triple attacking substitution which introduced James McClean, Salomon Rondon and Matt Phillips into the fray.

Town head coach Wagner duly replied – Martin Cranie and Danny Williams replacing Kachunga and goalscorer van La Parra as the side reverted to a 5-3-1 formation.

The remaining 30 minutes of the encounter saw the visitors deceptively pile on the pressure without ever looking like they were going to score.

And, as the clock reached the 90th minute mark, Town fans initial relief was curtailed as the fourth official indicated an additional six minutes of injury time to be added.

Wagner urged the home support for one more big push, goalkeeper Jonas Lossl also responded by producing to excellent saves to deny McClean and Phillips.

Eventually the whistle blew for Town to record a second successive top-flight home win for the first time since November 1971.