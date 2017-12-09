Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town battered Brighton and Hove Albion at the John Smith's Stadium today to take all three points and leapfrog the south coast club in the Premier League table.

Steve Mounie bagged a brace for the Terriers as they dominated the clash, with the 2-0 scoreline not flattering towards the hosts.

David Wagner's men could have had five on the day, but will be happy to take the win over their newly-promoted rivals and pick up their first points in five matches.

The head coach made three changes to the side that lost to Everton at Goodison Park last weekend, with Jonathan Hogg, Chris Lowe and Steve Mounie returning to the starting line up.

There was no Kasey Palmer on the team sheet for the Terriers, with the youngster rested for tactical reasons one match after his return from a hamstring injury which kept him sidelined for more than three months.

Tom Ince was selected to play in the number 10 role for Town, with the 25-year-old linking up well with Mounie in the opening exchanges.

And it was the Benin international who drew the first save of the afternoon from Australian Mat Ryan after catching a left-footed half volley sweetly from the edge of the box.

Aaron Mooy's international teammate made a smart save to deny Town's record signing, but could only delay the forward opening the scoring by four minutes at a bitterly cold John Smith's Stadium.

In the 12 minute the striker stole in at the back post to convert Chris Lowe's corner from two yards out after Christopher Schindler had won the flick-on at the front post.

Town went on to dominate the first period, flashing a number of crosses across the face of the Seagulls' goal, while the visitors looked bereft of ideas going forward.

The hosts made their dominance count just before the half-time whistle – with the second goal also coming from a corner.

The visitors dealt with Lowe's original cross, but could not get out to Mooy before his second ball was delivered.

Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen nodded the ball back across the box and Mounie was there to head home from the penalty spot to hand Town a two-goal lead going into the break.

It was much the same in the second half with Town flooding forward and threatening the south coast side at any opportunity.

Ince continued his fine performance after the interval, but could not find his elusive goal despite drawing another save from Ryan from close range.

Kachunga was also denied by the former Valencia keeper from an acute angle, while Mounie's quest for a hat trick saw him blaze over from the edge of the box.

Solly March did the same for Chris Hughton's side later in the half, but Brighton were largely reduced to speculative long-range efforts throughout the chilly afternoon.

Town kept knocking and went close through Smith and the lively Ince, who both shot narrowly off target as Town eased towards the three points.

The victory stops the rot for Town, with the Terriers picking up a first win in five matches and their first since November 4.

It's champions Chelsea next up for Wagner's stars when they will have to produce a similar performance take any points from the Blues.