Nahki Wells' second-half goal earned Huddersfield Town a first win in six Championship games.

Town took a 10th-minute lead when Elias Kachunga headed in his seventh goal of the season, but Bristol levelled on 33 minutes, with the home side claiming offside as Tammy Abraham finished from Aaron Wilbraham's pass.

There was more controversy early in the second half as Bristol City keeper Frank Fielding handled outside the area as Wells gave chase, but escaped with only a yellow card, much to the frustration of Town and their fans.

But it was a case of poetic justice as Fielding's 59th-minute slip allowed Wells a simple finish for his fourth goal of the season.

First Half

2 mins: Aden Flint heads wide from a Luke Freeman free-kick.

4 mins: Nahki Wells is off target from distance after a one-two with Elias Kachunga.

10 mins: Kachunga heads Town in front from Tommy Smith's cross. 1-0.

15 mins: Wells' shot from Tommy Smith's cross is saved.

21 mins: Flint heads just wide from Freeman's corner.

26 mins: Two corners for Town but they come to nothing.

33 mins: Controversial leveller as Aaron Wilbraham tees up Tammy Abraham for a close-range finish with Town claiming offside. 1-1.

42 mins: Rajiv van La Parra has a smart shot saved.

43 mins: Town have penalty appeal rejected after Wells goes down under a Flint challenge.

Second Half

46 mins: Hordur Magnussson long ranger is held by Danny Ward.

59 mins: Town regain the lead as Wells pounces on a slip by keeper Frank Fielding. 2-1.

65 mins: Aaron Mooy free-kick is deflected off target.

70 mins: Mooy shot is saved.

Line Ups

Town: Ward, Smith, Hefele, Schindler, Lowe, Hogg, Mooy, Kachunga, Palmer (Billing, 69), Van La Parra (Cranie, 83), Wells (Payne 90+1).

Subs not used: Stankovic, Holmes-Dennis, Bunn, Coleman.

Bristol City: Fielding, Golbourne, Magnuson, Matthews, Flint, Tomlin, Smith, Freeman (Bryan, 60), Pack (O'Neill, 69), Wilbraham (Reid, 69), Abraham.

Subs not used: O'Neill, Brownhill, Engvall, Moore, Lucic.

Referee: Keith Stroud (Hampshire).