Promotion-chasing Huddersfield Town scored a goal in each half to pile on the misery for Ipswich Town and claim a first double of the Championship campaign.
The absence of influential midfielder Aaron Mooy with a back injury was shrugged off as the home side dominated and scored through Izzy Brown and Christopher Schindler.
Chelsea loanee Brown capped a powerful run with a sweet shot for his first Town goal, while centre-back Schindler drilled home after Philip Billing's effort was parried by keeper Dean Gerken.
Ipswich, beaten by non-league Lincoln City in the FA Cup on Tuesday, offered little in terms of attacking intent until Town went in front.
Home boss David Wagner was unable to give a debut to new German striker Collin Quaner, as international clearance following his £500,000 move from Union Berlin was not received in time.
Town's 15th league win of the season and sixth in eight games drew a recorded gate of 19,113, with 695 from Ipswich.
First Half
2mins: Tom Lawrence's 25-yard free kick is held by Town keeper Danny Ward.
6mins: Elias Kachunga's shot hits Luke Chambers.
15mins: Kachunga's header is tipped over by Dean Gerken.
21mins: Rajiv van La Parra's effort is blocked, penalty appeal for handball rejected.
22mins: Another Kachunga header goes just over, offside in any case.
27mins: Nahki Wells' drive is blocked.
31mins: Freddie Sears' angled shot for Ipswich is too high,
33mins: Gerken holds Kachunga's header low down.
37mins: Lawrence's shot ricochets off Michael Hefele before Town mop up.
41mins: Great opener by Izzy Brown, who rives forward and beats keeper Gerken from outside the box.
Second Half
57mins: Christopher Schindler shoots home Town's second after Gerken parries Philip Billing's shot.
64mins: Christophe Berra's looping header is held by Ward.
68mins: Kachunga again close with a header.
70mins: Van La Parra cuts in, shoots just wide.
72mins: Gerken flicks the ball away as Kachunga looms.
76mins: Jonas Knudsen's long-ranger is blocked.
Line-Ups
Town: Ward, Smith, Hefele, Schindler, Lowe, Billing, Hogg (Whitehead, 85), Kachunga, Brown (Lolley, 76), Van La Parra, Wells (Hudson, 89).
Sub not used: Bunn, Cranie, Stankovic, Coleman.
Ipswich: Gerken, Knudsen, Chambers, Berra, Skuse, Spence (Moore, 67), Digby, Bru (Pitman, 73), Sears, Dozzell (Douglas, HT), Lawrence.
Subs not used: Crowe, Ward, Emmanuel, Nydam.
Referee: Andy Davies (Hampshire)