Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Promotion-chasing Huddersfield Town scored a goal in each half to pile on the misery for Ipswich Town and claim a first double of the Championship campaign.

The absence of influential midfielder Aaron Mooy with a back injury was shrugged off as the home side dominated and scored through Izzy Brown and Christopher Schindler.

Chelsea loanee Brown capped a powerful run with a sweet shot for his first Town goal, while centre-back Schindler drilled home after Philip Billing's effort was parried by keeper Dean Gerken.

Ipswich, beaten by non-league Lincoln City in the FA Cup on Tuesday, offered little in terms of attacking intent until Town went in front.

Home boss David Wagner was unable to give a debut to new German striker Collin Quaner, as international clearance following his £500,000 move from Union Berlin was not received in time.

Town's 15th league win of the season and sixth in eight games drew a recorded gate of 19,113, with 695 from Ipswich.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Examiner Duo preview Town's clash with Ipswich Share this video Watch Next

First Half

2mins: Tom Lawrence's 25-yard free kick is held by Town keeper Danny Ward.

6mins: Elias Kachunga's shot hits Luke Chambers.

15mins: Kachunga's header is tipped over by Dean Gerken.

21mins: Rajiv van La Parra's effort is blocked, penalty appeal for handball rejected.

22mins: Another Kachunga header goes just over, offside in any case.

27mins: Nahki Wells' drive is blocked.

31mins: Freddie Sears' angled shot for Ipswich is too high,

33mins: Gerken holds Kachunga's header low down.

37mins: Lawrence's shot ricochets off Michael Hefele before Town mop up.

41mins: Great opener by Izzy Brown, who rives forward and beats keeper Gerken from outside the box.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Examiner Duo on Town vs Ipswich at Half Time Share this video Watch Next

Second Half

57mins: Christopher Schindler shoots home Town's second after Gerken parries Philip Billing's shot.

64mins: Christophe Berra's looping header is held by Ward.

68mins: Kachunga again close with a header.

70mins: Van La Parra cuts in, shoots just wide.

72mins: Gerken flicks the ball away as Kachunga looms.

76mins: Jonas Knudsen's long-ranger is blocked.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town players celebrate with fans after victory over Ipswich Share this video Watch Next

Line-Ups

Town: Ward, Smith, Hefele, Schindler, Lowe, Billing, Hogg (Whitehead, 85), Kachunga, Brown (Lolley, 76), Van La Parra, Wells (Hudson, 89).

Sub not used: Bunn, Cranie, Stankovic, Coleman.

Ipswich: Gerken, Knudsen, Chambers, Berra, Skuse, Spence (Moore, 67), Digby, Bru (Pitman, 73), Sears, Dozzell (Douglas, HT), Lawrence.

Subs not used: Crowe, Ward, Emmanuel, Nydam.