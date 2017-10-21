Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It may have been 65 years in the making but Huddersfield Town recorded a famous victory over Manchester United at the John Smith's Stadium this afternoon.

After the disappointing display at Swansea City last weekend, meaning David Wagner's side had gone seven games without a win in all competitions, few would have arrived at the ground full of optimism.

But 90 minutes later and two goals courtesy of Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre sent the home faithful into delirium with a victory boss Wagner decreed as 'a huge result for the entire Town.'

After much talk and debate on formation and personnel following the disappointing defeat at Swansea City last weekend, Wagner made three changes to his side.

Danny Williams replaced the injured Philip Billing in the middle with Aaron Mooy also starting, but in a more advanced number 10 position.

It meant no place in the starting XI for Rajiv van La Parra who had to settle for a place on the bench as Tom Ince moved out to the left-hand side slot.

The final change saw Chris Löwe return at left-back in place of Scott Malone while, as expected, there was a welcome return to the substitutes bench for Steve Mounié.

There was a chilly wind mixed with a raucous atmosphere around the John Smith's Stadium prior to kick-off – and it wasn't the only thing biting in the opening exchanges.

Town came out the traps battling for every ball, leading to early bookings for both Tommy Smith and Christopher Schindler for over-zealous play.

The Terriers game plan was in stark contrast to their last outing against another of the Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur.

That day Wagner's side tried to go toe-to-toe with their more illustrious rivals – and soon found themselves 3-0 down with less than 30 minutes on the clock.

Yet in a similar time frame, the Huddersfield Town fans found themselves in dreamland as they raced into a two-goal lead against United.

A quick break from Town saw Aaron Mooy release the on-rushing Ince, whose resultant effort inside the box was well saved by Manchester United stopper David de Gea.

But the rebound fell back to Mooy and, with the goal at his mercy, the Australian was never going to miss.

Minutes later it was 2-0 as Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof, an early substitute for the injured Phil Jones, misjudged Jonas Lossl's defence splitting pass.

It let Laurent Depoitre through on goal with the Belgian expertly rounding de Gea before coolly placing the ball into the back of the net.

Huddersfield Town were rampant, the John Smith's Stadium rocking with the visiting Red Devils offering nothing of menace in the final third.

Clearly frustrated, United boss Jose Mourinho made a double substitution at the interval as the continued wind was met by the swirling rain and the onset of 'Storm Brian'.

But as the hour mark approached, it was still to no avail for Manchester United, as Huddersfield continued to whip up their own hurricane of hustling and harrying approach work to leave their visitors battered and bruised.

As the visiting boss cut a forlorn figure on the touchline, the Town faithful were further buoyed by the introduction of Steve Mounié.

The minutes continued to run down but frustratingly Huddersfield Town began to sit too deep and invite their visitors onto them.

Midfielder Ander Herrera's header from close range in the 76th minute should have acted as a warning sign as Lossl did brilliantly to deny the diminutive Spaniard.

However, two minutes later United did pull one goal back – second-half substitute Marcus Rashford heading Romelu Lukaku's cross past Lossl.

It set up a nervy final 10 minutes as Manchester United continued to probe forward while Town went further and further deeper.

Somehow, despite the added agony of four additional minutes, Huddersfield Town hung on for a victory the majority of the 24,169 will have never witnessed in their lifetime and a result which will go down in club folklore as the day David really did slay Goliath.