Huddersfield Town came from behind to seal a deserved fourth successive win and keep their SkyBet Championship challenge on course.

David Wagner's side had the better of the first half in terms of possession and chances but still found themselves a goal down at the break.

Portuguese forward Hildeberto Pereira lofted home neatly after Nicklas Bendtner's effort rebounded into his path in the 25th-minute.

But two goals in seven minutes swung the match the home team's way - first Kasey Palmer's header from a corner rebounded down off the bar and went in off keeper Vladimir Stojkovic.

Then a teasing cross from Rajiv van La Parra was turned into his own net by Michael Mancienne.

To complete the Forest defender's misery he was sent off late on after a second bookable offence in front of a 22,100 gate including 1,541 visiting supporters.

First Half

1 min: Debutant Town keeper Joel Coleman gathers as Matty Cash lurks.

3 mins: Elias Kachunga's cross forces Forest defender Joe Worrall to chest the ball back to keeper Vladimir Stojkovic.

17 mins: Tommy Smith's curling cross ends up on roof of net.

21 mins: Ben Osborn free-kick stretches Town's defence, but the ball is cleared.

22 mins: Rajiv van La Parra curls a shot wide.

25 mins: Hildeberto Pereira lofts home for Forest after Nicklas Bendtner's shot ricochets into his path. 0-1.

28 mins: Nahki Wells curls a shot wide.

35 mins: Great interplay by Kasey Palmer and Kachunga, whose cross is hacked clear by Cash.

41 mins: Wells shoots over from distance.

42 mins: Kachunga's low shot is held.

45+1 mins: Aaron Mooy's effort is well blocked by Jack Hobbs.

Second Half

53 mins: Town level from a corner as a Palmer header hits the bar and goes in off keeper Stojkovic. 1-1,

60 mins: An own goal by Michael Mancienne from van La Parra's cross puts Town ahead. 2-1.

69 mins: Town sub Jack Payne drills a free-kick into the Forest wall.

73 mins: Forest sub Britt Assombalonga shoots over.

76 mins: Mooy shoots over.

Teams

Town: Coleman, Smith, Hefele, Schindler, Holmes-Dennis (Lowe, 60), Hogg, Mooy, Kachunga, Palmer (Payne, 60), Van La Parra (Cranie, 88), Wells.

Subs not used: Billing, Bunn, Cranie, Stankovic, Coddington.

Forest: Stojkovic, Mills, Hobbs, Worrall (Carayol, 81), Mancienne, Vaughan, Cash, Osborn (Lam, 78), Lichaj, Pereira (Assombalonga, 63), Bendtner.

Subs not used: Dumitru-Cardoso, Grant, Vellios, Henderson.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh (Manchester).