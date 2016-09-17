Huddersfield Town 2 Queens Park Rangers 1: Impressive Town maintain 100% home record

Huddersfield Town vs QPR, 17.09.2016: Town's Kasey Palmer celebrates his opening goal with Rajiv van La Parra.

Huddersfield Town maintained their 100 per cent home record and stayed top of the Championship with a 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers.

But it was harder than it needed to be after visiting substitute Idrissa Sylla headed home in the 77th minute to set up a nervy finale - especially with six minutes of injury time added on.

Before then Town had seemed well in control after goals from Kasey Palmer in the 14th and Elias Kachunga in the 62nd minutes.

A fourth home win and sixth in all was seen by 20,595, the biggest league gate at the John Smith's Stadium so far this season.

First Half

6 mins: Elias Kachunga's mazy run wins a corner, but Chris Lowe's delivery is cleared.

11 mins: Tommy Smith sets up Kasey Palmer, but he shoots wide from outside the area.

14 mins: Palmer heads Town 1-0 in front from close range - Rajiv van La Parra supplies the cross.

24 mins: Neat ball by Palmer frees Nahki Wells, but he's just offside.

27 mins: Rangers' Massimo Luongo shoots wide from distance.

28 mins: Wells tried to tee up van La Parra, but Nedum Onuoha clears.

34 mins: Van La Parra's shot is blocked before Lowe drives the ball over.

35 mins: Town old boy Alex Smithies has to dive to save van La Parra's deflected shot.

37 mins: Tjarron Chery's effort from distance is smothered by Town keeper Danny Ward.

39 mins: Smithies denies Wells at close quarters, but the Town man is offside in any case.

45 mins: Rangers win a wide free-kick delivered by Olamide Shodipo, but defender Steven Caulker heads wide.

Half Time Analysis: Huddersfield Town 1 QPR 0 at the John Smith's Stadium

Second Half

50 mins: Kachunga heads over from van La Parra cross.

57 mins: Town have big penalty shout for handball by Grant Hall turned down.

58 mins: Kachunga shoots home from Palmer flick but is offside.

62 mins: This time Kachunga does count, heading home from Smith's cross. It's 2-0 to Town.

68 mins: Kachunga shoots wide from Wells pull-back.

70 mins: Palmer is off target from distance.

77 mins: Rangers substitute Idrissa Sylla pulls a goal back, heading in from Chery's cross. 2-1.

85 mins: Aaron Mooy's shot is deflected over.

90 mins: Christopher Schindler halts Sylla's run on goal.

Teams

Town: Ward, Smith, Lowe, Hudson. Schindler, Hogg, Mooy, Kachunga, Palmer (Whitehead, 87mins), Van La Parra (Bunn, 81), Wells (Hefele, 90).

Subs not used: Scannell, Cranie, Payne, Coleman.

QPR: Smithies, Onuoha, Bidwell, Hall, Caulker, Henry (Borysiuk, HT), Luongo, Cousins, Chery, Shodipo (Sylla 73), Washington (Polter, HT).

Subs not used: Lynch, Wszolek, El Khayati, Ingram.

Referee: Simon Hooper (Wiltshire).