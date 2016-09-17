Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Huddersfield Town 2 Queens Park Rangers 1: Impressive Town maintain 100% home record

  • Updated
  • By

A bumper crowd of 20,595 fans witnessed David Wagner's men see off a late QPR fight back to maintain top spot in the SkyBet Championship

Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers, 17.09.2016: Town's Kasey Palmer's celebrates his opening goal with Rajiv van La Parra.
Huddersfield Town vs QPR, 17.09.2016: Town's Kasey Palmer celebrates his opening goal with Rajiv van La Parra.

Huddersfield Town maintained their 100 per cent home record and stayed top of the Championship with a 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers.

But it was harder than it needed to be after visiting substitute Idrissa Sylla headed home in the 77th minute to set up a nervy finale - especially with six minutes of injury time added on.

Before then Town had seemed well in control after goals from Kasey Palmer in the 14th and Elias Kachunga in the 62nd minutes.

A fourth home win and sixth in all was seen by 20,595, the biggest league gate at the John Smith's Stadium so far this season.

First Half

WATCH: Examiner Reporters preview Huddersfield Town's home clash against QPR
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

6 mins: Elias Kachunga's mazy run wins a corner, but Chris Lowe's delivery is cleared.

11 mins: Tommy Smith sets up Kasey Palmer, but he shoots wide from outside the area.

14 mins: Palmer heads Town 1-0 in front from close range - Rajiv van La Parra supplies the cross.

24 mins: Neat ball by Palmer frees Nahki Wells, but he's just offside.

27 mins: Rangers' Massimo Luongo shoots wide from distance.

28 mins: Wells tried to tee up van La Parra, but Nedum Onuoha clears.

34 mins: Van La Parra's shot is blocked before Lowe drives the ball over.

35 mins: Town old boy Alex Smithies has to dive to save van La Parra's deflected shot.

37 mins: Tjarron Chery's effort from distance is smothered by Town keeper Danny Ward.

39 mins: Smithies denies Wells at close quarters, but the Town man is offside in any case.

45 mins: Rangers win a wide free-kick delivered by Olamide Shodipo, but defender Steven Caulker heads wide.

Half Time Analysis: Huddersfield Town 1 QPR 0 at the John Smith's Stadium

Half Time Analysis: Huddersfield Town 1 QPR 0 at the John Smith's Stadium
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

Second Half

50 mins: Kachunga heads over from van La Parra cross.

57 mins: Town have big penalty shout for handball by Grant Hall turned down.

58 mins: Kachunga shoots home from Palmer flick but is offside.

62 mins: This time Kachunga does count, heading home from Smith's cross. It's 2-0 to Town.

68 mins: Kachunga shoots wide from Wells pull-back.

70 mins: Palmer is off target from distance.

77 mins: Rangers substitute Idrissa Sylla pulls a goal back, heading in from Chery's cross. 2-1.

85 mins: Aaron Mooy's shot is deflected over.

90 mins: Christopher Schindler halts Sylla's run on goal.

Teams

Town: Ward, Smith, Lowe, Hudson. Schindler, Hogg, Mooy, Kachunga, Palmer (Whitehead, 87mins), Van La Parra (Bunn, 81), Wells (Hefele, 90).

Subs not used: Scannell, Cranie, Payne, Coleman.

QPR: Smithies, Onuoha, Bidwell, Hall, Caulker, Henry (Borysiuk, HT), Luongo, Cousins, Chery, Shodipo (Sylla 73), Washington (Polter, HT).

Subs not used: Lynch, Wszolek, El Khayati, Ingram.

Referee: Simon Hooper (Wiltshire).

 
Rate the playersRate the players
Huddersfield
2
QPR
1
Championship, September 17, 2016
  • Danny Ward
    0
  • Tommy Smith
    0
  • Mark Hudson
    0
  • Chris Schindler
    0
  • Chris Löwe
    0
  • Jonathan Hogg
    0
  • Aaron Mooy
    0
  • Elias Kachunga
    0
  • Kasey Palmer
    0
  • Rajiv van La Parra
    0
  • Nahki Wells
    0
  • Substitutes
  • Harry Bunn
    0
  • Dean Whitehead
    0
  • Michael Hefele
    0
  • Submission / Results

    Comments
    Show more comments

    Recently Published

    Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers: Everything you need to know

    Huddersfield Town 0 Queens Park Ranger 1, 29.08.15: Tjaronn Chery celebrates scoring for QPR.

    The essential information at your fingertips as David Wagner's side host QPR at the John Smith's Stadium this afternoon

    Previous Articles

    LIVE: Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers - Follow all the latest action from the John Smith's Stadium

    Join the Examiner's LIVE Coverage as Huddersfield Town entertain QPR at the John Smith's Stadium this afternoon.

    All the build-up, breaking team news and pre-match content followed by full, comprehensive coverage of the SkyBet Championship encounter

    Related Tags

    Events
    Football League Championship
    Places
    John Smith's Stadium
    Teams
    Queens Park Rangers FC
    Huddersfield Town FC

    Football News

    Recommended in Football Match Reports

    Most Read in Sport

    Huddersfield Town 0 Queens Park Ranger 1, 29.08.15: Tjaronn Chery celebrates scoring for QPR.
    1. Huddersfield Town FC
      Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers: Everything you need to know
    2. Huddersfield Town FC
      Huddersfield Town 2 Queens Park Rangers 1: Impressive Town maintain 100% home record
    3. Andy Booth
      Huddersfield Town fans Boothy needs your help
    4. Huddersfield Town FC
      Howard Moxon to focus on Huddersfield Town after completing 50 years in cricket
    5. Queens Park Rangers FC
      Huddersfield Town v Queens Park Rangers: A Hoops perspective

    Recommended on Examiner

    Huddersfield Examiner

    Journalists

    Doug Thomson
    Huddersfield Town correspondent
    Chris Roberts
    Huddersfield Giants correspondent
    Louise Cooper
    Crime correspondent
    Nick Lavigueur
    Health Correspondent
    Joanne Douglas
    Local Government Correspondent
    Linda Whitwam
    Education Correspondent
    Henryk Zientek
    Business Correspondent
    Martin Shaw
    Mirfield Correspondent