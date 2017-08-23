Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town came from a very early goal down to record a relatively routine passage into the next round of the Carabao Cup.

The hosts were stunned 69 seconds into the encounter when Semi Ajayi put League One Rotherham United ahead in front of a John Smith’s Stadium crowd of 8,290.

But after a low-key opening 45 minutes, Premier League Town sparked into life with Philip Billing equalising from the penalty spot in the 52nd minute before Joe Lolley capped an impressive display with the winner two minutes later.

As expected there were wholesale changes from the side which beat Newcastle United, with three players making their competitive debuts for the club.

Only Christopher Schindler kept his place, captaining Town and undoubtedly intended to be a calming influence at the back alongside academy graduate debutant Jordan Williams, who featured at right-back.

Summer signings Scott Malone and Laurent Depoitre also started with the bench arguably the most expensive Town have ever possessed – Tom Ince, Steve Mounie and Mathias Jorgensen all included.

However, there was no place for Jonathan Hogg (ankle), Martin Cranie (hip flexor), Nahki Wells (ankle) and Jon Gorenc Stankovic (knee), while new signing Abdelhamid Sabiri was unavailable after sealing his move from FC Nurnberg only earlier in the day.

And the number of changes appeared to see Rotherham United catch Town cold as Semi Ajayi put the visitors ahead after an Anthony Forde cross within 69 seconds of the kick-off.

Town looked jittery in the opening exchanges but slowly got into the slick rhythm and passing exchanges so synonymous with a David Wagner side, with Collin Quaner particularly positive with his energy and intensity.

The home side continued to dominate without making Richard O’Donnell work in the Millers’ goal, while the visitors were more than happy to soak up the pressure and attempt to catch Town on the break.

Indeed, it took until the stroke of half time for Town’s first real effort on goal – Schindler’s header agonisingly going wide from Joe Lolley’s in-swinging corner.

As the whistle for the end of the opening 45 minutes blew, Wagner’s men could hardly be criticised for playing poorly, but they were certainly looking to pep things up and continue pressing forward.

Town started the second-half as they finished the first, on the front foot, as Collin Quaner went close after combining well with Kasey Palmer, seeing his effort hit the side netting.

Less a minute later the home side were awarded a penalty – Depoitre fouled in the area as he tried to reach Palmer’s cross, with substitute Phil Billing confidently stepping up to dispatch the spot-kick into the bottom right corner.

The home crowd then let out a huge sigh of relief as a cup shock appeared off the cards when Joe Lolley, impressive throughout, made it 2-1 to Town, placing the ball past O’Donnell from eight yards out after linking up well with Palmer.

Yet any hint of complacency was quickly dispelled as Joel Coleman was forced into a great save to stop substitute Kieffer Moore from restoring parity.

And with five minutes remaining on the clock, Rotherham thought they had equalised when Will Vaulks powered home a header only for play to be brought back for a foul on Michael Hefele.

The Millers continued to push forward and arguably should have equalised through Jonson Clarke-Harris, but the forward scuffed his effort wide with the goal at his mercy.

But in the end David Wagner’s men held out for a solid, if unspectacular win and a place in the ridiculously timed 4.15am third round draw tomorrow morning.



