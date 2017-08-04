Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town signed off their pre-season tour of Austria with a credible 2-2 draw against Italian Serie A side Torino in Jenbach.

In what was also the club’s last warm-up clash before the opening-day Premier League game at Crystal Palace, it was the Italians who struck first through Simone Edera before Elias Kachunga made sure the sides went in level at half-time.

And it ended 2-2 after two goals in the space of five second-half minutes - Steve Mounié equalising after Joel Chukwuma Obi had once again put II Toro in front.

Ahead of the game, much was made of David Wagner’s team selection, the thinking being it may provide the strongest indication of his plans ahead of the match at Selhurst Park next Saturday.

And barring an ankle injury to Jonathan Hogg, which saw Philip Billing partner Aaron Mooy in central midfield, it was arguably the German head coach’s strongest starting line-up.

It also featured Christopher Schindler, returning from the illness which forced him to miss the VfB Stuttgart game on Tuesday while Rajiv van La Parra, Tom Ince and Kachunga supported record signing Mounié up front.

Every other player was also made available as a substitute, with the intention to give a number of them a 30-minute run-out in the second-half (which is what happened).

However, there were some notable absentees – Martin Cranie (hip flexor), Dimitri Cavaré (slight knock) and Harry Bunn all returning to England; the latter currently linked with a move to SkyBet Championship side Ipswich Town.

With temperatures cooler than in Schwaz on Tuesday evening, it was an even opening with both sides looking comfortable on the ball and trying to control the game.

But it was Town who had the best of the early exchanges – Tommy Smith having a penalty claim waved away before Kachunga stung the palms of Vanja Milinkovic-Savic with a fierce shot.

However, it was the Italians who took the lead in the 23rd minute, as slack defending on the edge of the box let Simone Edera lose in the area to drill past Jonas Lossl.

A goal up and Torino were more than happy to sit deep and soak up the pressure – playing into Town’s hands and leading to Kachunga’s 35th-minute equaliser.

In a patient, passing build-up which at one point saw every Town outfield player in Torino’s half – Kachunga latched onto van La Parra’s low cross to make it 1-1.

As the game headed towards half-time, Mooy put Smith through with an exquisite ball, but the keeper was alert to the danger.

At the interval there were three changes for Town with Wagner’s men starting the second-half the brightest, with Mooy seeing his 30-yard free-kick flash just wide of the target.

Against the run-of-play, Torino re-took the lead – Chukwuma Obi heading in Alejandro Berenguer’s corner after escaping the attention of Smith.

Town weren’t behind for too long though – Chris Lowe, continually looking to get the ball in the box early, picked out Mounié to head home and make it 2-2.

A glut of substitutions followed which disrupted the rhythm of the game, although Sean Scannell and Joe Lolley got the opportunity to continue their recent impressive form.

Laurent Depoitre could have stolen it at the death for Town but fluffed his lines in what was, overall, a positive end to a productive summer of action for Wagner’s men.

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Lossl, Lowe (Malone, 64), Schindler, Zanka (Hefele, 45), Smith (Scannell, 64); Mooy (Whitehead, 64), Billing (Williams, 45); van La Parra (Palmer, 45), Ince (Lolley, 64), Kachunga (Quaner, 64); Mounié (Depoitre, 64)