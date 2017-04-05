Watch what Cannon Hall Farm has in store for East

Normal service was resumed for David Wagner's Huddersfield Town as they put on an emphatic John Smith’s Stadium performance in front of the SKY cameras against Norwich City.

Town dominated from the start but were made to wait for the victory as a combination of Canaries stubbornness and a failure to take their chances thwarted them in the opening exchanges..

But once the deadlock was finally broken by Elias Kachunga in the 66th minute, there was no looking back as Aaron Mooy and Nahki Wells made sure of the victory with two further goals in quick succession.

The victory moves David Wagner's men back into third in the SkyBet Championship table and although an automatic promotion chase may still arguably be out of the question, the performance ensured the rest of their play-off rival that Huddersfield Town are back to their very best.

Wagner made four changes to the side which lost at the weekend to Burton Albion with the main team news being the welcome return to the starting line-up of midfield enforcer Jonathan Hogg.

The 28-year-old made a rapid recovery from a neck injury sustained at Bristol City just over a fortnight ago, replacing the suspended Dean Whitehead at the heart of the Huddersfield midfield.

Philip Billing also came into the centre of the field in place of Jack Payne with the other two replacements being forwards Elias Kachunga and Nahki Wells in for Joe Lolley and Collin Quaner.

With the change of personnel came a slight tactical tweak as Aaron Mooy was pushed further up field to occupy the No.10 position with Philip Billing lining up alongside Hogg in the centre.

And it was Billing who could have opened the scoring as early as the fifth minute - the youngster neatly sidestepping his man before his curling effort from the edge of the area hit the post.

Urged on by a vociferous home support, Town started with intensity and purpose, moving the ball around quicker in the final third than was evident just a few days earlier and once again could have taken the lead on the 15th minute.

Canaries keeper Michael McGovern did well to deny Kachunga's header from close range after a Rajiv van La Parra cross as Town continued to dominated their Norfolk visitors.

Unsurprisingly, Town's frenetic pace dropped as half-time approached but they were still dominating proceedings without finding the much-needed breakthrough their performance warranted.

And there was a warning sign at the other end of the pitch as Norwich had the ball in the back of the Town net after a quick breakaway from a Town corner but to the relief of the home faithful it was ruled out for offside.

The second-half again began with David Wagner's side in the ascendancy as Nahki Wells wasted a glorious chance to open the scoring when put through one-on-one with McGovern but the Bermudian fluffed his lines from Mooy’s put through.

Just as Norwich began to gain a foothold in the game to make the home fans a little restless, any potential nerves were quelled as Town finally broke the deadlock in the 66th minute.

Brilliant vision from Tommy Smith found Kachunga perfectly, who latched onto the full-back’s long ball to place it past McGovern with aplomb.

The floodgates were opened and Town quickly doubled their advantage to send the home fans into raptures – Mooy playing a clever one-two with Wells in the box before slotting the ball into the bottom corner.

The John Smith's Stadium was rocking and the decibels went up another notch just minutes later as Nahki Wells made it three, slotting past McGovern after good work from Rajiv van La Parra.

Huddersfield Town were rampant and arguably could have had added more to their tally – Wells particularly unlucky to rattle the post from a narrow angle after combining well with Kachunga.

But with hindsight all that mattered was the victory after two disappointing defeats but it certainly will taste even sweeter by the overall performance in which it was achieved as cries of 'Ole, Ole' rang out from a buoyant John Smith's Stadium at full-time.