It was a controversial end to the game at the John Smiths Stadium as Huddersfield Town clinched all three points in the dying seconds against Preston North End – and move coach David Wagner’s side a step closer to a Championship play-offs place.

Aaron Mooy saw his added on time penalty saved, but it was Collin Quaner who tapped home the rebound, to score his first league goal for Town.

Town faced a resilient North End side and Aiden McGeady got the away side off to a great start, however a headed goal by Elias Kachunga put Town back level just before half time.

Jack Payne put Town in the lead on the 70th minute, but Jordan Hugill pulled the visitors level just nine minutes later.

It was in added on time, when the winner was scored as Town won a penalty.

Aaron Mooy missed it, but Collin Quaner scored from the keepers penalty save to grab the winner.

It was an unhappy return to Huddersfield for ex-Town boss Simon Grayson. As he brought his high flying Preston North End side to Yorkshire, he and his side looked to keep their slim playoff chance alive.

Both teams went into the game off the back of a defeat and wanted to get back to winning ways.

Town started the game brightly with a chance in the first few minutes, as Lowe crossed the ball from the left, the ball eventually fell to Elias Kachunga, who volleyed it towards goal, it deflecting off a Preston centre back, making the visiting keeper make a brilliant save.

Town had other close efforts, one being Aaron Mooy’s shot just over the bar.

It wasn’t until the 12th minute when Preston had their first serious attack, but Lowe made a goal saving tackle to stop Aiden McGeady.

It was on the 22nd minute when the first goal went in. Unfortunately for Town, it was Preston who scored it.

The Town defence didn’t close McGeady down, and he took full advantage, unleashing a shot 10 yards outside the area from the right hand side.

A goal that went against the run of play, with Town having the majority of possession up until that point.

Preston started to take control and went close on the 36th minute when Tommy Spurr, now on for the injured Tom Clarke, put a cross in from the left, the ball fell to Tom Barkhuizen who shot powerfully towards Danny Ward making him pull off a one handed great save.

Town levelled the score on the 43rd minute, as Aaron Mooy’s corner was nodded in by Elias Kachunga who scored his 13th goal of the season.

Town went in at half time drawing 1-1, however the second half was scrappy, with plenty of tackles flying in.

The main chance in the second half didn’t come until the 70th minute, when Town took the lead with a Jack Payne header.

A brilliant cross field pass to Tommy Smith who volleyed the ball across goal to leave Payne the opportunity to get on the score sheet.

Town conceded a second goal of the afternoon on the 79th minute when Jordan Hugill scored with a headed goal.

The away side nearly scored a third on the 82nd minute, when a cross came in high from the left hand side and was just headed over.

However Town won it in added on time to secure three vital points.

Hugill who had put the visitors level brought down Elias Kachunga in the penalty area.

Hugill was booked, and so was the Preston keeper for delaying the spot kick.

Aaron Mooy stepped up to take it, however a save by the keeper was quickly followed up by Collin Quaner who scored his first league goal for Huddersfield.