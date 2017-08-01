Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town came from two goals down to claim a draw in the searing sunshine of Schwaz, Austria.

Stuttgart dominated for the majority of proceedings and looked to have the game sewn up when they raced into a 3-1 lead in the 67th minute.

But David Wagner will be pleased the Terrier Spirit remains strong within his squad as late goals from Collin Quaner and Sean Scannell salvaged a draw for the Premier League side.

As indicated during yesterday's press conference, Wagner used the game to give as many of his squad minutes in their legs ahead of their first top flight season in 45 years - with the competition 10 days away.

The first-half side included the welcome return of Tommy Smith, fully recovered from the small fracture he suffered during the historic Championship play-off final win over Reading in May.

There was also a first start of the pre-season for Michael Hefele - much to the delight of his travelling fans from former club Dynamo Dresden - after overcoming an Achilles injury.

Although all travelling to Austria, Jonathan Hogg (ankle), Martin Cranie (hip) and Christopher Schindler (illness) were all absent from the matchday squad.

The encounter also witnessed a battle of the former Borussia Dortmund youth team bosses – Stuttgart's Hannes Wolf's coached the Under-17 side between 2011 and 2015; the same time Town Head Coach Wagner oversaw Dortmund’s II side.

Stuttgart, 2.Bundesliga champions last season, started the brightest with slick passing causing problems for Wagner's men throughout the opening 45 minutes.

Yet it was Town who had the opening chance after soaking up continued pressure – Löwe breaking down the left before finding Mounié at the back post, but the forward could not guide his effort on target from a tight angle.

The German side then took a deserved lead two minutes later, Simon Terrode glancing in after excellent work by Matthias Zimmerman down the right.

And they could have doubled the lead on the 16th minute – Emiliano Insúa's curled free-kick met by a Marcin Kaminski volley which went just past the post.

Stuttgart continued to dominate possession, a concept unfamiliar for David Wagner's men, who are used to having the ball at blue and white feet.

The Germans were happy to continue to play out from the back for the rest of the opening half before striking once more at the end of it – Chadrac Akolo finding space and drilling past a helpless Jonas Lossl.

There were 10 changes at the interval, but it appeared to be the same script as the first half until Town pulled a goal back in fortuitous circumstances.

Rajiv van La Parra's in-swinging cross caused havoc in the Stuttgart defence and eventually found its way to the back of the net.

Normal Stuttgart service appeared to be quickly restored though, with efforts from Berkay Özcan and Anastasios Donis a preamble to Stuttgart's third courtesy of Timo Werner in the 67th minute.

Despite being under the cosh for large periods, Town's never-say-die attitude that equipped them so well during last season's heroic Championship campaign once again came to the fore.

Collin Quaner pulled one back after van La Parra's original effort rebounded into his path before substitute Scannell equalised with a smart effort in the 80th minute.

Stuttgart could have stolen it in the final minutes of the game, Werner rattling the bar from five yards out but it eventually ended in a draw in the idyllic settig of Schwaz.

This was unquestionably the toughest opposition and work-out Town have played so far this pre-season and, without the ball for large periods of the game, arguably the perfect preparation for what Town are to face over the coming nine months of Premier League football.

Huddersfield Town First Half Line-Up (4-2-3-1): Lössl, Löwe, Hefele, Zanka, Smith; Mooy, Williams; Ince, Palmer, Kachunga; Mounié

Huddersfield Town Second Half Line-Up (4-2-3-1): Coleman; Malone, Hudson, Zanka (Scannell, 74), Cavaré; Billing, Whitehead; van La Parra, Lolley, Quaner; Depoitre