Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner on hand to see England Under 20s beat Germany

England Under 20s produced an impressive display to see off their German counterparts 3-1 at the John Smith’s Stadium yesterday evening.

Playing in West Yorkshire as part of a four-team tournament ahead of next summers’ 2017 Under 20 World Cup in South Korea next summer, the Young Lions found themselves behind early on.

With the game starting at a frenetic pace, Germany took a third minute lead after midfield Philipp Ochs converted a free-kick he earned after a poor foul on the edge of the box by England captain Taylor Moore.

But England quickly recovered and were soon level, Charlton Athletic youngster Ademola Lookman sliding in the equaliser in the 14th minute after great work from Liverpool player Ovie Ejaria.

And the Young Lions were soon 2-1 up, Lookman breaking down the left before providing a cross for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to tuck away on 23 minutes.

As the Germans probed for an equaliser in the second-half, England caught them on the counter-attack, Dominic Solanke escaping down the left-hand side before finding Calvert-Lewin who turned well in the box to make it 3-1 in the 73rd minute.

Huddersfield Town’s own German head coach David Wagner – confirmed as staying at the club – was also in attendance in a crowd of 2,268 fans to witness the future of English football.