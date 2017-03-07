Huddersfield Town claimed a first victory over Aston Villa since 1969 today, with Tommy Smith smashing home the only goal of the game.
Villa came with a game plan - frustrate Town by breaking up their short passing style.
The visitors implemented the plan effectively, but switched off for a Town corner.
Aaron Mooy found Smith unmarked on the right side of Villa's six yard box following a cute run and the right-back drilled home in emphatic fashion.
Here's how the game unfolded...
First Half
3 Minutes: Great save by Johnstone! The Villa keeper denies Brown from five yards out, but offside is called on the Chelsea loanee.
23 Minutes: Brown nutmegs Jedinak with a clever back-heel and sets Kachunga away, but the German's cross is cleared.
26 Minutes: Hourihane is one-on-one with Coleman but he blazes the ball to Row Z.
29 Minutes: Kachunga beats the Villa man and it looks like a hand halts his progress into the box. No says the ref.
36 Minutes: Lansbury hits a bobbling ball first time and rattles the Town woodwork after Kodjia is dispossessed.
Second Half
69 Minutes: Smith scores for Town.
79 Minutes: Wells is asking the officials for a foul - looked like Johnstone just threw a hand at the striker, but nothing given.
90 Minutes: Wells skips away from the Villa defence and shoots just over.
90+2 Minutes: Villa are launching the ball forward but Town have all the answers.
Line-Ups
Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Coleman; Smith, Schindler, Hefele, Lowe; Mooy, Hogg; Kachunga, Brown (Wells, 68), van La Parra (Cranie,84); Quaner (Billing, 88)
Subs Not Used: Coddington, Payne,Lolley, Stankovic
Booked: Lowe, Mooy, Quaner
Aston Villa (4-3-3): Johnstone; Bree, Chester, Baker, Taylor (Blackett-Taylor, 87); Lansbury, Jedinak, Hourihane; Adomah, Kodjia, Amavi (Davis, 81)
Subs Not Used: Bunn, Richards, Elphick, Gardner, O’Hare
Booked: Jedinak, Taylor, Baker, Kodija
Half Time: Huddersfield Town 0-0 Aston Villa
Att: 20,584 (Away: 1,780)
Next Match: Brentford at Griffin Park, SkyBet Championship, Saturday March 11 (3pm kick-off)