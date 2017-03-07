Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town claimed a first victory over Aston Villa since 1969 today, with Tommy Smith smashing home the only goal of the game.

Villa came with a game plan - frustrate Town by breaking up their short passing style.

The visitors implemented the plan effectively, but switched off for a Town corner.

Aaron Mooy found Smith unmarked on the right side of Villa's six yard box following a cute run and the right-back drilled home in emphatic fashion.

Here's how the game unfolded...

First Half

3 Minutes: Great save by Johnstone! The Villa keeper denies Brown from five yards out, but offside is called on the Chelsea loanee.

23 Minutes: Brown nutmegs Jedinak with a clever back-heel and sets Kachunga away, but the German's cross is cleared.

26 Minutes: Hourihane is one-on-one with Coleman but he blazes the ball to Row Z.

29 Minutes: Kachunga beats the Villa man and it looks like a hand halts his progress into the box. No says the ref.

36 Minutes: Lansbury hits a bobbling ball first time and rattles the Town woodwork after Kodjia is dispossessed.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Town applauded into the tunnel after win over Villa Share this video Watch Next

Second Half

69 Minutes: Smith scores for Town.

79 Minutes: Wells is asking the officials for a foul - looked like Johnstone just threw a hand at the striker, but nothing given.

90 Minutes: Wells skips away from the Villa defence and shoots just over.

90+2 Minutes: Villa are launching the ball forward but Town have all the answers.

Line-Ups

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Coleman; Smith, Schindler, Hefele, Lowe; Mooy, Hogg; Kachunga, Brown (Wells, 68), van La Parra (Cranie,84); Quaner (Billing, 88)

Subs Not Used: Coddington, Payne,Lolley, Stankovic

Booked: Lowe, Mooy, Quaner

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Town celebrate in front of the South Stand after Villa win Share this video Watch Next

Aston Villa (4-3-3): Johnstone; Bree, Chester, Baker, Taylor (Blackett-Taylor, 87); Lansbury, Jedinak, Hourihane; Adomah, Kodjia, Amavi (Davis, 81)

Subs Not Used : Bunn, Richards, Elphick, Gardner, O’Hare

Booked: Jedinak, Taylor, Baker, Kodija

Half Time: Huddersfield Town 0-0 Aston Villa

Att: 20,584 (Away: 1,780)

Next Match: Brentford at Griffin Park, SkyBet Championship, Saturday March 11 (3pm kick-off)