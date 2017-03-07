Huddersfield Town claimed a first victory over Aston Villa since 1969 today, with Tommy Smith smashing home the only goal of the game.

Villa came with a game plan - frustrate Town by breaking up their short passing style.

The visitors implemented the plan effectively, but switched off for a Town corner.

Aaron Mooy found Smith unmarked on the right side of Villa's six yard box following a cute run and the right-back drilled home in emphatic fashion.

Huddersfield Town 1-0 Aston Villa: Match action
View gallery

Here's how the game unfolded...

First Half

3 Minutes: Great save by Johnstone! The Villa keeper denies Brown from five yards out, but offside is called on the Chelsea loanee.

23 Minutes: Brown nutmegs Jedinak with a clever back-heel and sets Kachunga away, but the German's cross is cleared.

26 Minutes: Hourihane is one-on-one with Coleman but he blazes the ball to Row Z.

29 Minutes: Kachunga beats the Villa man and it looks like a hand halts his progress into the box. No says the ref.

36 Minutes: Lansbury hits a bobbling ball first time and rattles the Town woodwork after Kodjia is dispossessed.

Video thumbnail, Town are applauded into the tunnel after win over Villa
Video Loading
Town applauded into the tunnel after win over Villa

Second Half

69 Minutes: Smith scores for Town.

79 Minutes: Wells is asking the officials for a foul - looked like Johnstone just threw a hand at the striker, but nothing given.

90 Minutes: Wells skips away from the Villa defence and shoots just over.

90+2 Minutes: Villa are launching the ball forward but Town have all the answers.

Line-Ups

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Coleman; Smith, Schindler, Hefele, Lowe; Mooy, Hogg; Kachunga, Brown (Wells, 68), van La Parra (Cranie,84); Quaner (Billing, 88)

Subs Not Used: Coddington, Payne,Lolley, Stankovic

Booked: Lowe, Mooy, Quaner

Video thumbnail, Town players celebrate in front of the South Stand after Villa win
Video Loading
Town celebrate in front of the South Stand after Villa win

Aston Villa (4-3-3): Johnstone; Bree, Chester, Baker, Taylor (Blackett-Taylor, 87); Lansbury, Jedinak, Hourihane; Adomah, Kodjia, Amavi (Davis, 81)

Subs Not Used: Bunn, Richards, Elphick, Gardner, O’Hare

Booked: Jedinak, Taylor, Baker, Kodija

Half Time: Huddersfield Town 0-0 Aston Villa

Att: 20,584 (Away: 1,780)

Next Match: Brentford at Griffin Park, SkyBet Championship, Saturday March 11 (3pm kick-off)