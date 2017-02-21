Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Philip Billing earned Huddersfield Town three points against promotion rivals Reading with a dramatic late winner.

Reading had built into the game after surviving an early Town onslaught, and fingernails were starting to shrink at the John Smith's Stadium when the scores were level heading into the final 10 minutes.

But the 20-year-old Dane coolly converted from six yards out to extend Town's lead over the fourth-placed Royals.

Here's how the game unfolded.

Run of the Ball

First Half

2 Minutes: Van La Parra breaks free down the left after a good turn from Billing.

He can’t find a Town man with the cross.

6 Minutes: Nahki Wells is almost let in by a poor back-pass from Blackett. Al-Habsi clears.

12 Minutes: Rajiv Van La Parra collects the ball on the half-way line and drive at the Reading back four.

He opts to shoot and flashes the effort past Al-Habsi’s left post.

Good strike.

18 Minutes: Kachunga finds himself open on the corner of the Reading box but skews his shot wide.

23 Minutes: Kachunga and Wells link up well and Smith breaks into the box.

A last-ditch tackle saves Reading.

24 Minutes: Van La Parra weaves some magic down the right and the cross strikes the first defender.

Was it his hand? No says the referee.

27 Minutes: The man in the middle blocks a Billing pass, but it breaks for Mooy who frees Wells on the left.

His cross is just too high for Kachunga.

33 Minutes: Beerens finds himself free on the left of the Town box and he unleashes a curling strike.

Ward does well to tip it on to the bar.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Town players celebrate after win over Reading FC Share this video Watch Next

34 Minutes: You won’t believe it - Town have been awarded a penalty!

Blackett brings down Brown for Town’s first penalty in the league this season.

35 Minutes: Al-Habsi guesses right to deny Van La Parra.

38 Minutes: Jack Payne replaces Izzy Brown.

40 Minutes: Ward saves a Grabban header on the back post and reacts well to block Obita’s follow-up effort.

The left-back then fires over from the resulting corner.

43 Minutes: Obita flashes a ball across from the left side of the box and Grabban steers the shot just wide of the far post.

45 Minutes: It’s Chris Lowe this time who stings Al-Habsi’s palms.

Wells gets a chance on the following play but shoots narrowly wide.

Second half

49 Minutes: Wells goes close with a low strike across the goal.

51 Minutes: Reading scream for a penalty!

Grabban goes down under the challenge of Ward, but the ref points to the corner flag.

56 Minutes: Van La Parra floats a ball into the box and Blackett half-clears.

Kachunga meets it on the volley but it flashes wide - much to the dismay of the Town support.

59 Minutes: Adrian Popa replaces Garath McCleary.

66 Minutes: Van La Parra makes way for Joe Lolley.

70 Minutes: Kermorgant and Swift on for Grabban and Mutch.

81 Minutes: PHIL BILLING PUTS TOWN AHEAD.

85 Minutes: Wells goes down clutching his calf after chasing a long ball over the top.

Quaner is coming on for him.

90 Minutes: Kermorgant’s free kick goes narrowly over the bar.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Town players are applauded into the tunnel after Reading match Share this video Watch Next

Key Moment

Rajiv van La Parra’s penalty being saved by Reading keeper Ali Al-Habsi and Izzy Brown’s immediate substitution due to illness.

Moan of the Match

Too often Town’s inability to find an end-product reared it’s ugly head when in good positions.

Talking Point

Were there better candidates in the Huddersfield Town ranks to take that first-half spot-kick other than Rajiv Van La Parra?

Man of the Match

Philip Billing - composed in the middle of the pitch and popped up with that all important late winner.

Tweet of the Match

Referee Watch

Tony Harrington (Cleveland) - Let the game flow without any major incidents.

Atmosphere

Great turn-out and noise from the Blue White Army on a cold and windy Tuesday evening.

Verdict

Another late winner against fellow promotion rivals, Town have cemented themselves as the only genuine threat to Newcastle and Brighton’s automatic promotion spots with this result.

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Ward; Smith, Hefele, Schindler, Lowe; Billing, Mooy; Van La Parra (Lolley, 66), Brown (Payne, 38), Kachunga; Wells (Quaner, 87).

Subs Not Used: Coddington, Whitehead, Hudson, Cranie.

Booked: Hefele

Reading (4-3-3): Al-Habsi; Gunter, Blackett, Moore, Obita; Williams, Mutch (Swift, 70), Kelly; Beerens, McCleary (Popa, 61), Grabban (Kermorgant, 70).

Subs Not Used: Jaakkola, McShane, Evans, Meite.

Half Time: Huddersfield Town 0-0 Reading

Attendance: 19,894

Next Match: Barnsley at Oakwell, Saturday February 25 (3pm kick-off)